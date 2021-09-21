  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.09.2021 13:00

CynergisTek Reports Over 200% Growth in Privacy and Compliance Services

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, report new contract wins for privacy consulting, GDPR, and CMMC services that push year over year growth over 200% in the number of contracts for privacy and compliance services across multiple verticals.

In a recent report, data privacy (55 percent) and data security (57 percent) are now top issues that are most important to consumers, and brands are starting to take notice. The uptick in privacy and compliance services for CynergisTek comes from organizations who understand that data privacy and security is a necessity, not a nice to have. These organizations are investing in building best-in-class privacy and security practices that are compliant with requirements such as the Department of Defenses CMMC certification as a way to bolster the nations security and consumer privacy laws like GDPR for European residents and CCPA for California residents.

CynergisTeks privacy and compliance services help organizations assess their programs to determine if their practices meet industry standards and where to focus efforts for advancement. Expert resources from different disciplines are also provided to develop policies and procedures, perform remediation work, manage functions for the privacy and security teams who lack the resources, budget, or time to commit to performing day-to-day tasks, and validate the overall effectiveness of data privacy and security programs.

"Privacy and security are intertwined, and we aim to help our clients make the connection between the two practices to create robust data privacy and security operations, ultimately improving consumer trust and revenue for the organization, says Marti Arvin, Vice President of Compliance & Privacy at CynergisTek. "Soon we will be offering more privacy and compliance services to meet the demand that will enrich our overall portfolio and support our clients in reducing cyber risk and build resilience for their organization.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com) is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek, Inc. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act) and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "would, "could, "intends, "may, "will, or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Companys vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Companys ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Companys ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Companys ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Companys ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of COVID-19, including the geographic spread, the severity of the virus, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Companys Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Auxilio Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Auxilio News
RSS Feed
Auxilio zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Auxilio Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Die Europäische Zentralbank will an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhalten, obwohl in vielen Ländern Europas die Inflation anzieht. Doch wie lange kann sie diesen Kurs beibehalten? Chefvolkswirt Dr. Jörg Krämer wirft im Online-Seminar heute ab 18 Uhr einen Blick auf die Finanzmärkte.
Jetzt noch schnell reinklicken!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Auxilio News

16.09.21CynergisTek Announces 3-Year Cybersecurity Services Contract with Leading Sales Enablement Firm
24.08.21Backbone Consultants Enters New Agreement with Top 10 Life Insurance Company to provide expanded IT Audit Services
09.09.21Redspin Momentum Continues for DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Services
Weitere Auxilio News
Werbung

Trading-News

US-Dollar: Tapering und der US-Wachstumsausblick
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Telekom, RWE, Henkel
DZ BANK - Dynamische Verkaufswelle führt zum GD 200
Tesla appelliert an Mitarbeiter - Aktie stagniert
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Borussia Dortmunds Kursfall
Dividenden statt Verwahrentgeld
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
NFT, ICO, HODL: Die 20 wichtigsten Krypto-Begriffe entschlüsselt
Eyb & Wallwitz: Havensteins Optionen
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Auxilio-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Auxilio Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was schlagen die Parteien vor?  So soll die Steuerpolitik aussehen
Lufthansa kauft sich frei und Absicherung gegen den China-Crash
Abgesang auf Deutschland
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
5000 Euro auf den Müll?  So sparen Sie beim Eigenheim-Ausbau

News von

DAX mit Kursrutsch: Krisenkonzern Evergrande schlägt Europas Anleger in die Flucht
Munich Re-Aktie, Continental, Deutsche Bank: Drei gemessen an den Gewinnaussichten günstige DAX-Titel im Anlagecheck
Rohstoffwerte und Banken trifft Evergrande-Schockwelle
DAX legt ordentlich zu - Europas Börsen im Aufwind - Evergrande-Sorgen bleiben
Silberpreis: Alarmstufe "Rot" bei Silber-Futures

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Vivendi-Tochter Universal Music mit starkem Börsengang -- Umwelthilfe verklagt BMW und Mercedes -- Aurora Cannabis verschiebt Bilanzvorlage -- Shell, Bechtle, Lufthansa im Fokus

Apple will wohl iPhones zur Erkennung von Depressionen einsetzen. GEA vor Verkauf des Kälteanlagengeschäfts in Frankreich. AstraZeneca investiert in Produktionsanlage in Dublin. Siemens Energy an Auftrag für Greenlink-Seekabel beteiligt. Cosco steigt als Partner bei HHLA-Terminal Tollerort ein. Vonovia rüstet 30.000 Dächer mit Photovoltaik-Anlagen aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie es für richtig halten, wenn Gastronomie und Veranstaltungen nur noch Geimpften und Genesenen offen stehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen