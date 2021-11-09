  • Suche
+++ Jetzt neu: Handle Aktien, ETFs & Fonds ohne Mindestordervolumen! Einfach Depot eröffnen bei finanzen.net zero und Beträge in beliebiger Höhe für 0 Euro investieren +++-w-
09.11.2021 23:18

CynergisTek To Attend 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it will be attending the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2021. Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek and Paul Anthony, CFO, will be meeting with investors virtually at the conference.

The invitation-only virtual conference includes market cap companies who Craig-Hallum believes to have attractive business models, above average growth trends, favorable macro-secular themes, and management teams to take the business to the next level. The conference has earned a reputation among our clients as an important idea generation opportunity. Attending companies have been individually selected by the Craig-Hallum research team and are either currently on or display characteristics that are consistent with the Alpha Select List. The Alpha Select List is an actively researched collection of smaller, under-followed public companies that we believe have the potential to become much larger.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

