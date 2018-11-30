CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CynergisTek,
Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity,
privacy, and compliance, today announced that management will host a
conference call at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to
discuss first quarter financial results. The results will be released
the day prior to the call on May 13, 2019.
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00 am
Pacific Time
U.S.: 1-888-220-8474
International: 1-323-794-2590
Conference
ID: 1751236
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134475
A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 pm ET on May 14, 2019
to 11:59 pm ET on May, 21, 2019. To access the replay, please dial
1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S.
The PIN 1751236.
About CynergisTek, Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the
information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek
offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve
privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has
served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is
dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to
relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS
in the 2016 and 2018 Cybersecurity reports as a top performing firm in
healthcare cybersecurity, as well as the 2017 Best in KLAS winner for
Cybersecurity Advisory Services.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects,
"anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including
uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and
uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or
other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance,
future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the
ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment,
parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from
those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Some of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described
in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is
under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to
update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005841/en/