finanzen.net
07.05.2019 18:11
Bewerten
(0)

CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that management will host a conference call at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to discuss first quarter financial results. The results will be released the day prior to the call on May 13, 2019.

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Time: 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00 am Pacific Time
U.S.: 1-888-220-8474
International: 1-323-794-2590
Conference ID: 1751236
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134475

A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 pm ET on May 14, 2019 to 11:59 pm ET on May, 21, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN 1751236.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS in the 2016 and 2018 Cybersecurity reports as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity, as well as the 2017 Best in KLAS winner for Cybersecurity Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Some of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Auxilio Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Auxilio News
RSS Feed
Auxilio zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Auxilio Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Auxilio News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Auxilio News
Anzeige

Inside

Tipps für die Geldanlage im Alter
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Lufthansa in der Warteschleife
Technische Analyse  diese Begriffe sollten Sie kennen!
SOCIETE GENERALE: Commerzbank: Chance von 16 Prozent
Gold bleibt glanzlos
Vontobel: Anheuser-Busch InBev - Schuldenabbau und Innovationen überzeugen Anleger
UBS: Telefónica  Widersprüchliche Angaben zur Netzabdeckung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Auxilio-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Auxilio Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Gefahr der Ansteckung ist groß
Börsen im Chart-Check mit Kapitalmarktanalyst Utschneider
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen
Mit zwei Tweets beschwört Trump das Ende der globalen Börsen-Rallye
Das Märchen von der sicheren Tan

News von

DAX verliert massiv - BMW unter Druck
DAX: Aufwärtsbewegung kurzfristig intakt
Smart-Beta-ETFs: Neue Formeln für den Erfolg, das sollten Anleger beachten
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie bricht ein: Wie weit die Kurse noch fallen können
BASF-Aktie unter Druck: Was ist da los?

News von

"Ausgeprägtes Möbelhaus-Sterben": Wie ein Trend Ikea und Co. bedroht
Der Chef einer der größten deutschen Spielefirmen erklärt, warum der Gaming-Markt noch nicht bereit für Streaming ist
Ein Blick in Mark Zuckerbergs geheimes 20-Millionen-Anwesen am Lake Tahoe
Wie ein Trader ein ganzes Finanzsystem an den Rand des Abgrunds brachte
"Schlimmer geht es nicht" - der adidas-Chef rechnet mit Bundeskanzlerin Merkel ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- BMW hält nach schwierigem Jahresstart an Prognose fest -- Bitcoin nahe 6.000 Dollar -- Vonovia, Alstom, Axel Springer, Deutsche Börse, Hannover Rück im Fokus

Porsche muss 535 Millionen Euro Bußgeld wegen Dieselskandal zahlen. Ferrari schneidet zu Jahresbeginn deutlich besser ab als erwartet. Intesa Sanpaolo startet schwach ins neue Jahr. HelloFresh wächst weiter stark. Henkel verdient weniger, bestätigt aber Prognose. Uniper verdient mehr - operatives Geschäft sinkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 18 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- BMW hält nach schwierigem Jahresstart an Prognose fest -- Bitcoin nahe 6.000 Dollar -- Vonovia, Alstom, Axel Springer, Deutsche Börse, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:21 Uhr
ETFs günstig kaufen: So erhalten Sie Indexprodukte zum Sparpreis
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
18:07 Uhr
Britische Regierung bestätigt Teilnahme an Wahl zum Europaparlament
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
SteinhoffA14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6