Cypress Extends USB-C Leadership with Fully Integrated USB-C Charger Solution for Power Adapter OEMs

COMPUTEXCypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), today announced the
newest member of its USB-C Power Delivery family, the EZ-PD
Power Adapter Generation 1 (PAG1)
solution. The PAG1 is a complete AC-DC power solution with an integrated
USB Power Delivery (PD) controller that enables OEMs to build reliable,
efficient, and cost-effective power adapters for the growing USB-C
charger market.
Cypress' PAG1 is a complete two-chip USB-C solution that integrates the primary, secondary, and USB PD controller components together for increased efficiency and reliability (Photo: Business Wire)
Cypress is the market leader in USB-C technology, and its EZ-PD PAG1
family continues Cypress leadership by delivering a two-chip USB-C
power solution that integrates the key primary, secondary, and USB PD
controller components together. With its advanced features, the PAG1
provides best-in-class efficiency, increased reliability, and a reduced
bill of materials for OEMs. The PAG1 is fully programmable, enabling OEM
designers to easily configure their USB charger solutions to support a
number of charging standards including: PD3.0 with PPS, QC4/4+, Apple
Charging, QC 3.0/2.0, Samsung AFC, and BC v1.2.
"With EZ-PD PAG1, Cypress now offers a fully integrated power adapter
solution including AC-DC and USB-C components, expanding our leadership
position while offering increased value to our customers, said Ajay
Srikrishna, vice president of Cypress' Wired Connectivity Business Unit.
"With our continued focus on our customers, the highly integrated PAG1
family was built in response to the need for a robust USB Power Delivery
solution with class-leading performance.
USB-C is the new connectivity standard that can simultaneously power
devices as well as transmit data using the same cable and standard
reversible connector. USB-C powers devices up to 100W and enables the
consolidation of different interfaces on the same port. As more devices
are charged with a single charger or power adapter, bulky and multiple
proprietary power adapters are no longer needed, which simplifies design
and reduces e-waste.
"With the versatility and benefits USB-C brings to the market, IHS
Markit anticipates the number of devices having at least one USB-C port
to increase at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 70
percent, growing from 300 million devices in 2016 to just under 5
billion devices in 2021, said Noman Akhtar, research analyst,
Industrial Semiconductors and Sensors, IHS Markit. "USB Type-C is an
advanced wired interface technology and will modernize many consumer
electronic segments with its fast-charging capabilities as well as the
ability to simultaneously transfer data across numerous devices.
The PAG1 family will be demonstrated at Computex 2019 in Taipei Taiwan
from May 28th to June 1st. Along with the EZ-PD
BCR solution that enables OEMs to easily replace barrel power connectors
with USB-C in any electronic product consuming less than 100W, Cypress
now provides a complete end-to-end USB Power Delivery solution from the
power provider to the power consumer, paving the way to realize a USB-C
powers everything vision.
Product Availability
The EZ-PD PAG1 family is now sampling to major OEMs. The controllers
will be in production in the fourth quarter of 2019.
About Cypress EZ-PD Portfolio
Cypress is the number one leading supplier of USB technology and USB-C
controllers. Cypress growing portfolio of EZ-PD USB-C controllers
includes:
-
CCG1 - The worlds first programmable USB-C controller
-
CCG2 - The worlds smallest programmable USB-C controller
-
CCG3 - The worlds most versatile programmable USB-C controller
-
CCG3PA The worlds most flexible USB-C power source controller for
power adapters, power banks, and in-car chargers
-
CCG4 - The worlds first two-port USB-C controller
-
CCG5/CCG6 - The worlds first two-port USB-C solutions optimized for
Thunderbolt PCs and docks
-
BCR The worlds first dedicated USB-C power sink controller for
barrel connector replacement
The EZ-PD portfolio was the first in the industry to support the latest
USB PD 3.0 specification, which enables more robust end-to-end power
delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices.
About Cypress
Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the worlds
most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer
electronics and medical products. Cypress microcontrollers, wireless
and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable,
high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products
and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing
customers with the best support and development resources on the planet
enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in
record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
