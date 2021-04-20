  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Allvest powered by Allianz erhält erneut Bestnote - bis 5. September bei Vertragsabschluss 15 Bonus sichern!-w-
29.07.2021 23:26

D.R. Horton, Inc., Americas Builder, Announces Pricing of $600 Million of 1.300% Senior Notes Due 2026

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

D.R. Horton, Inc. ("D.R. Horton or the "Company) (NYSE:DHI), Americas Builder, announced that it has priced a registered underwritten public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 1.300% senior notes due 2026. The senior notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 1.300% per year and will mature on October 15, 2026. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. D.R. Horton intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC; BofA Securities, Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.; PNC Capital Markets LLC; TD Securities (USA) LLC; and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers in the transaction.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and other documents D.R. Horton has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 800-831-9146 or at the following address: 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions; Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 866-271-7403 or at the following address: 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Debt Capital Markets; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 800-645-3751 or at the following address: 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these senior notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these senior notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The senior notes offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date this release was issued. D.R. Horton does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements in this release include that the closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and that D.R. Horton intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic, including the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our businesses; the cyclical nature of the homebuilding and lot development industries and changes in economic, real estate and other conditions; constriction of the credit and public capital markets, which could limit our ability to access capital and increase our costs of capital; reductions in the availability of mortgage financing provided by government agencies, changes in government financing programs, a decrease in our ability to sell mortgage loans on attractive terms or an increase in mortgage interest rates; the risks associated with our land and lot inventory; our ability to effect our growth strategies, acquisitions or investments successfully; the impact of an inflationary, deflationary or higher interest rate environment; home warranty and construction defect claims; the effects of health and safety incidents; supply shortages and other risks of acquiring land, building materials and skilled labor; reductions in the availability of performance bonds; increases in the costs of owning a home; the effects of governmental regulations and environmental matters on our homebuilding and land development operations; the effects of governmental regulations on our financial services operations; competitive conditions within the homebuilding, lot development and financial services industries; our ability to manage and service our debt and comply with related debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; the effects of negative publicity; the effects of the loss of key personnel; and information technology failures, data security breaches and our ability to satisfy privacy and data protection laws and regulations. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Hortons annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are filed with the SEC.

Nachrichten zu D.R. Horton Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
23.07.21
D.R. Horton gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
23.07.21
DR Horton informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: DR Horton zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.05.21
D.R. Horton zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
30.04.21
April 2021: Experten empfehlen DR Horton-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
23.04.21
D.R. Horton erzielt mehr Umsatz und hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
23.04.21
DR Horton informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
20.04.21
Ausblick: DR Horton gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr D.R. Horton News
RSS Feed
D.R. Horton zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu D.R. Horton Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.08.2019DR Horton BuySeaport Global Securities
31.07.2019DR Horton OverweightBarclays Capital
26.03.2018DR Horton OverweightBarclays Capital
07.03.2018DR Horton OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
17.01.2018DR Horton BuyUBS AG
23.08.2019DR Horton BuySeaport Global Securities
31.07.2019DR Horton OverweightBarclays Capital
26.03.2018DR Horton OverweightBarclays Capital
07.03.2018DR Horton OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
17.01.2018DR Horton BuyUBS AG
12.12.2017DR Horton NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.03.2017DR Horton Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.01.2017DR Horton Equal WeightBarclays Capital
10.10.2016DR Horton Sector PerformFBN Securities
22.04.2016DR Horton Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.04.2016DR Horton UnderperformFBN Securities
14.12.2011DR Horton sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für D.R. Horton Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene D.R. Horton News

07.07.21Erste Schätzungen: DR Horton zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
23.07.21D.R. Horton gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt
23.07.21DR Horton informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
22.07.21DR Horton Inc (DHI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere D.R. Horton News
Werbung

Trading-News

Tech-Giganten mit immer neuen Rekorden: Kann das so weitergehen?
Visa profitiert von Konjunkturerholung
Vontobel: Noch bis 02.08.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
DZ BANK - Evotec: Innovativer Dienstleister in Sachen Gesundheit
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Hat Gold einen saisonalen Lauf?
Rotierende Anleger
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
PRIMA - Zukunft: Technologie- und Innovationsfonds feiert einjähriges Bestehen
Allvest erhält Bestnote - Aktion: Jetzt 15 für jeden Vertragsabschluss
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur D.R. Horton-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

D.R. Horton Peer Group News

15:03 UhrLMC Closes on Land for Northern Virginia Development
28.07.21Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
28.07.21Gerüchte angeheizt: Verkündet Amazon am Donnerstag einen Aktiensplit?
28.07.21Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
28.07.21PulteGroup hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
27.07.21PulteGroup (PHM) Q2 Earnings Meet. Revenues Miss. Stock Up
27.07.21LMC Announces Land Closing for Artemas Apartments
27.07.21PulteGroup (PHM) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
26.07.21Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
26.07.21PulteGroup and Invitation Homes Form Strategic Relationship to Build Single-Family Rental Projects in Select PulteGroup Communities

News von

Das ändert sich für Verbraucher im August
Sparer müssen weiter damit leben, dass die Inflation ihr Geld frisst
Quarantäne, Impf- oder Testpflicht? Diese Portale bieten die besten Urlaubs-Infos
Achtung, Fertighaus! Auf diese Sanierungsfallen müssen Sie achten
Günstig wie lange nicht  deshalb ist Gold jetzt eine große Chance für Anleger

News von

Deutschlands Lieblingsaktien im Test: Sechs Favoriten der Redaktion
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Ausblick beflügelt BioNTech-Partner Pfizer
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Auf die Vergangenheit vertrauen?
DAX kaum verändert - Starke Firmenbilanzen helfen Börsen - Fed und Peking bremsen
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Quartalszahlen zur Deutschen Bank, Apple, Alphabet und Microsoft

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- VW hebt Ausblick für operative Rendite erneut an -- DiDi Global dementiert Bericht über Börsenrückzug -- AIXTRON, Facebook, PayPal im Fokus

J&J-Auftragsfertiger kann Impfstoffproduktion nach Panne wieder aufnehmen. Glyphosat-Rechtsstreit wird für Bayer eventuell noch teurer. Ford hebt Jahresziele nach überraschendem Quartalsgewinn an. Uber bringt Essenlieferdienst Eats auch nach Frankfurt und München. Russland verhängt Geldstrafe gegen Google. 5G-Nachfrage kurbelt Geschäft bei QUALCOMM an. US-Wirtschaft wächst im zweiten Quartal schwächer als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021
Dies sind die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gehen Sie davon aus, dass es im Laufe des Jahres 2021 mochmal einen Lockdown geben wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen