DAILY PREVIEW: Events for Oktober 21st 2021

Oktober 21st 2021

COMPANY EVENTS

06:30 CHE: Schindler, Q3

06:45 CHE: ABB, Q3 (Call 10.00 h)

06:50 DEU: Amadeus Fire AG, Q3

07:00 CHE: Zur Rose, Q3 Trading Update

07:00 DEU: SAP, Q3 detailed (Call 14.00 h)

07:00 DEU: Software, Q3 (Call 9.30 h)

07:00 DEU: Adva Optical, Q3

07:00 NLD: Randstad, Q3

07:20 SWE: Volvo AB, Q3

07:30 FRA: Pernod Ricard, Q1 Sales

08:00 FRA: Hermes, Q3 Sales

08:00 GBR: Barclays, Q3

08:00 GBR: Unilever, Q3 Sales

08:00 GBR: Rentokil Initial, Q3 Sales

08:00 GBR: Relx, Q3 Sales

08:00 GBR: Anglo American, Q3 Sales

12:00 USA: Dow, Q3

12:30 USA: AT&T, Q3

13:00 USA: American Airlines, Q3

13:30 USA: Ally Financial, Q3

17:45 FRA: Vivendi, Q3 Sales

18:00 FRA: L' Oréal, Q3 Sales

22:00 USA: Intel, Q3

COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED

AUS: Cimic Group, 9M Figures

DEU: Intershop, Q3

DEU: Berentzen, Q3

FRA: Atos, Q3 Sales

NLD: Just Eat Takeaway.com, Capital Markets Day

NOR: DNB ASA, Q3

SWE: Telia Company AB, Q3

SWE: Nordea, Q3

USA: Verizon Communications, Q3

USA: Danaher, Q3

USA: Mattel, Q3

USA: Valero Energy, Q3

USA: Snap, Q3

ECONOMIC DATA

06:30 NLD: Jobless Rate 09/21

08:00 JPN: machine tools orders 09/21 Final

08:45 FRA: Business Climate Indicator 10/&21

08:45 FRA: Producer Confidence 10/21

10:00 POL: Retail Sales 09/21

13:00 TUR: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision

14:30 USA: Initial jobless claims (Week)

14:30 USA: Philly Fed Index 10/21

16:00 USA: Leading Indicator 09/21

16:00 EUR: Consumer Confidence 10/21 (prel)

