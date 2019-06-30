finanzen.net
26.09.2019 16:28
Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) Announces $2 Million Equity Line Financing Agreement with GHS Investments, LLC.

Dakshidin Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement with GHS Investments, LLC. The agreement will give Dakshidin Corporation access to working capital over the next 24 months. GHS Investments, LLC. is a leading private investment and management group providing financial solutions for small cap enterprises.

Dakshidin Corporation plans to use the proceeds from the investment to acquire revenue producing assets. As part of the transaction GHS has agreed to fund registration costs up front, which will conserve Dakshidin Corporation and avoid dilution to shareholders.

"We are excited to have such a quality financing partner like GHS Investments to be part of Dakshidin Corporation. Proceeds received from the investment under this agreement will enable us to retire debt, including toxic convertible notes and continue to invest in our CBD products, Dakshidin CEO Chris Haigh stated.

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC)

DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator in the emerging CBD and cannabis-derived products and services industry. The company is driven by three pillars of thought that guide the development of the business:

  1. Cannabis prohibition is approaching its inevitable end,
  2. Cannabis & CBD are conventional products used by a broad spectrum of consumers,
  3. Trusted brands will be the future of the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

