Dassault Systèmes Delivers New Support to Smaller Aviation Innovators to Boost Development of Flying Taxis and Drones

Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today
announced at the Farnborough
International Airshow the launch of "Reinvent
the Sky, its new industry solution experience for aerospace and
defense. Based on Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, "Reinvent
the Sky accelerates the development of light aircraft and unmanned
aerial vehicles, from concept to working prototype. Dassault Systèmes is
enabling startups, new entrants and small original equipment
manufacturers to invent sustainable air mobility experiences that will
transform the aviation market in todays Industry Renaissance.
UAS 3DEXPERIENCE Center Wichita systems view (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)
"Electric aircraft will have a transformative impact on the 21st
century. We are developing an electric autonomous vertical takeoff and
landing vehicle that will make commuting fast and enjoyable, said JoBen
BeVirt, Founder, Joby Aviation. "A cloud-based solution affords our
company access to the same tools used by much larger OEMs. We also add
capabilities as our needs change. With Dassault Systèmes Reinvent the
Sky, our focus is on developing the best prototype possible, not on
managing IT hardware.
Virtual universes are offering new ways to invent, learn and produce
that extend the concept of mobility beyond the automotive sector. In
aviation, they lower the barriers to market entry for smaller innovators
creating autonomous electric flying taxis, delivery drones and other
sustainable air mobility solutions for passengers, goods and smart
cities. "Reinvent the Sky cuts the development time of a first
prototype in half while minimizing costs. These are key factors in
accelerating the overall innovation process to deliver a product to
market.
"The demand for light aircraft and multi-mission drones is expected to
reach $15 billion by 2020 and there are at least 450 land- and air-based
mobility projects underway in the world. Small OEMs must adhere to tight
timeframes to gain a competitive advantage, meet investor expectations
and showcase their unique value, said David Ziegler, Vice President,
Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Reinvent the Sky
helps them to break away from the pack. These small OEMs can achieve
type-certification on time, reduce certification costs, plan lean
manufacturing processes, and improve performance.
Tailored for product innovation by startups, new entrants and small
OEMs, "Reinvent the Sky offers cloud-based, scalable access to digital
design and simulation applications in a single, secure, standards-based
environment, with quick and easy deployment. Multi-discipline teams can
collaborate in real time to define requirements ensure traceability from
initial concept to manufacturing, access and reuse common processes and
parts, and make decisions earlier to reduce errors.
Dassault Systèmes is attending Farnborough
International Airshow, Chalet B9, from July 16-20, 2018.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and
people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its
world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed,
produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions
foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world
to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000
customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.
For more information, visit www.3ds.com.
