16.07.2018 09:00
Dassault Systèmes Delivers New Support to Smaller Aviation Innovators to Boost Development of Flying Taxis and Drones

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced at the Farnborough International Airshow the launch of "Reinvent the Sky, its new industry solution experience for aerospace and defense. Based on Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, "Reinvent the Sky accelerates the development of light aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, from concept to working prototype. Dassault Systèmes is enabling startups, new entrants and small original equipment manufacturers to invent sustainable air mobility experiences that will transform the aviation market in todays Industry Renaissance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005034/en/

UAS 3DEXPERIENCE Center Wichita systems view (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

UAS 3DEXPERIENCE Center Wichita systems view (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

"Electric aircraft will have a transformative impact on the 21st century. We are developing an electric autonomous vertical takeoff and landing vehicle that will make commuting fast and enjoyable, said JoBen BeVirt, Founder, Joby Aviation. "A cloud-based solution affords our company access to the same tools used by much larger OEMs. We also add capabilities as our needs change. With Dassault Systèmes Reinvent the Sky, our focus is on developing the best prototype possible, not on managing IT hardware.

Virtual universes are offering new ways to invent, learn and produce that extend the concept of mobility beyond the automotive sector. In aviation, they lower the barriers to market entry for smaller innovators creating autonomous electric flying taxis, delivery drones and other sustainable air mobility solutions for passengers, goods and smart cities. "Reinvent the Sky cuts the development time of a first prototype in half while minimizing costs. These are key factors in accelerating the overall innovation process to deliver a product to market.

"The demand for light aircraft and multi-mission drones is expected to reach $15 billion by 2020 and there are at least 450 land- and air-based mobility projects underway in the world. Small OEMs must adhere to tight timeframes to gain a competitive advantage, meet investor expectations and showcase their unique value, said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Reinvent the Sky helps them to break away from the pack. These small OEMs can achieve type-certification on time, reduce certification costs, plan lean manufacturing processes, and improve performance.

Tailored for product innovation by startups, new entrants and small OEMs, "Reinvent the Sky offers cloud-based, scalable access to digital design and simulation applications in a single, secure, standards-based environment, with quick and easy deployment. Multi-discipline teams can collaborate in real time to define requirements ensure traceability from initial concept to manufacturing, access and reuse common processes and parts, and make decisions earlier to reduce errors.

Dassault Systèmes is attending Farnborough International Airshow, Chalet B9, from July 16-20, 2018.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

