15.02.2018 13:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Data from BioTime's OpRegen® and Vision Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a late-stage, clinical biotechnology company developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted and will be presented at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) meeting taking place from April 29th  May 3rd, 2018, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"BioTime is looking forward to presenting at ARVO, the largest and most respected eye and vision research organization in the world," said Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer at BioTime. "This marks the 3rd consecutive year that we have been accepted to present at ARVO. Each year we have been able to share positive data from OpRegen®, our RPE transplant product, as it has progressed from preclinical studies through successive clinical cohorts."

The scheduled times (noted in local Hawaii time) and location of the two Biotime data presentations at the Hawaii Convention Center are as follows:

OpRegen® Poster Presentation

  • Title: Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial of Human Embryonic Stem Cell (hESC)-Derived Retinal Pigmented Epithelium (RPE, OpRegen®) Transplantation in Advanced Dry Form Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Interim Results
  • Presentation Number  Posterboard Number: 77-A0124
  • Session Title: AMD and Retinal Therapies Excluding Anti-VEGF
  • Date/Time: April 29, 2018 from 8:15am  10:00am

Vision Restoration Paper Presentation

  • Title: Transplantation of laboratory-grown human retinal tissue in the subretinal space of the cat eye
  • Presentation Number: 2986
  • Session Title: Retinal Gene Therapy and Stem Cell Transplantation
  • Date/Time: May 1, 2018 from 12:15pm  12:30pm

As a reminder, BioTime's Vision Restoration program is based on the ability to generate 3-dimensional human retinal tissue derived from human pluripotent cells. The Company's 3-dimensional retinal tissue technology may address the unmet need of implementing a retinal restoration strategy to address severe retinal degenerative diseases. In 2017, the Small Business Innovation Research program of the National Institutes of Health awarded BioTime a grant of up to $1.56 million to further develop this innovative, next generation vision restoration program.

About OpRegen®

OpRegen®, which is being studied for the treatment of the dry form of AMD, consists of a suspension of Retinal Pigment Epithelial (RPE) cells that are delivered subretinally during a simple intraocular injection. RPE cells are essential components of the back lining of the retina, and function to help nourish the retina including photoreceptors. A proprietary process that drives the differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells is used to generate high purity OpRegen® RPE cells. OpRegen® RPE cells are also "xeno-free," meaning that no animal products are used at any point in the derivation and production process. The avoidance of the use of animal products eliminates some potential safety concerns. Preclinical studies in rats have shown that following a single subretinal injection of OpRegen®, the cells can rapidly organize into its natural monolayer structure in the subretinal space and survive throughout the lifetime of the animal. OpRegen® is designed to be an "off-the-shelf" allogeneic (non-patient specific) product. Unlike treatments that require multiple, frequent injections into the eye, it is expected that OpRegen® would be administered in a single procedure. OpRegen® was granted Fast Track designation from the FDA, which allows more frequent interactions with the agency, and eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review. OpRegen® is a registered trademark of Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a late stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. The Company's current clinical programs are targeting three primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell and drug delivery. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body, and cell/drug delivery. Renevia®, a cell delivery product, met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for approval of Renevia® in the EU is expected to be early 2018, with possible approval in 2018. There were no device related serious adverse events reported to date. OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Company's email alert list: http://news.biotime.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Biotime IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.17
BioTime started at outperform with $6 stock price target at Raymond James (MarketWatch)
31.03.17
BioTime started at outperform with $6 stock price target at Raymond James (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Biotime News
RSS Feed
Biotime zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Biotime IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.02.2018Biotime BuyLake Street
23.12.2015Biotime OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.02.2018Biotime BuyLake Street
23.12.2015Biotime OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Biotime IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Biotime News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Biotime News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Daimler AG - Erholung könnte sich fortsetzen
DekaBank: China: Regierung bekämpft Auswüchse am Schattenbankenmarkt
Vontobel: Schweizer Dividendenperlen clever selektiert
Webinar mit Prof. Mittnik | Das Risikomanagement von Scalable Capital
DAX, Dow Jones und Co: Zinsangst und EUR/USD geben den Takt vor  das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
DZ BANK  DAX: Anhaltende Stabilisierungsbewegung
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX - Rechte Schulter als mögliches Ziel. Tendenz: Aufwärts
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Nur eine Schrecksekunde!
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Biotime-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Biotime Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

EZB-Chef Draghi dämonisiert den Bitcoin
Hier sollten Sie investieren statt Urlaub zu machen
Sind die hohen Mieten nur Einbildung?
Der wahre Grund, warum die Deutschen Bargeld lieben
Die Wirtschaft spürt das Bauchgefühl des kleinen Mannes

News von

Börsen auf Talfahrt: Alle 30 Dax-Aktien im Check, wo sich der Einstieg jetzt lohnt
Weltgrößter Hedgefonds wettet Milliarden gegen Deutsche Bank, Siemens und Co.
Telekom-Aktie nach dem Kursrückgang: Wie es jetzt weitergeht
DAX weiter erholt - US-Börsen nach Zinssorgen wieder freundlich - Gold im Aufwind
Börsen korrigieren: Fünf Aktien mit bis zu 47 Prozent Luft nach oben

News von

Hermes will weniger Pakete nach Hause liefern - das Unternehmen verfolgt jetzt eine neue Strategie
Hans-Werner Sinn: "Die Zeit der unregulierten Kryptowährungen nähert sich dem Ende"
Mit Bitcoin bezahlen ist noch immer eine Seltenheit: Aber dieses Beispiel könnte ein großer Fortschritt sein
Ein neuer Trend bei Immobilien zeigt, dass wir in Zukunft ganz anders leben werden
Mit einer eigenen Rating-Agentur will ein Chinese die Wirtschaft weltweit revolutionieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX klettert weiter -- Charlie Munger: "Bitcoin ist völlig idiotisch" -- Buffett stockt bei Apple auf -- Airbus macht mehr Gewinn -- Instone, KUKA, Nestlé, Steinhoff, Cisco im Fokus

Tim Cook sucht seinen Nachfolger. Weltgrößter Hedgefonds hat Gold-Positionen massiv ausgebaut. Tesla-Kritiker macht eine überraschende Aussage und hebt Kursziel an. Vier Prozent der Deutschen haben bereits Bitcoin genutzt. Bezos überholt schon wieder Gates - diesmal aber anders. Zentralbank in Saudi-Arabien verstärkt Engagement im Krypto-Markt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 6: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 5: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wen wünschen Sie sich als künftigen deutschen Außenminister?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:14 Uhr
DAX klettert weiter -- Charlie Munger: "Bitcoin ist völlig idiotisch" -- Buffett stockt bei Apple auf -- Airbus macht mehr Gewinn -- Instone, KUKA, Nestlé, Steinhoff, Cisco im Fokus
Sonstiges
12:58 Uhr
Weltgrößter Hedgefonds hat Gold-Positionen massiv ausgebaut
Ausland
13:11 Uhr
Tim Cook sucht seinen Nachfolger - Wer wird neuer Apple-Chef?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Infineon AG623100
RWE AG St.703712