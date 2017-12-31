Data from BioTime's OpRegen® and Vision Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a late-stage, clinical biotechnology
company developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative
diseases, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted and will
be presented at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and
Ophthalmology (ARVO) meeting taking place from April 29th
May 3rd, 2018, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
"BioTime is looking forward to presenting at ARVO, the largest and most
respected eye and vision research organization in the world," said Adi
Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer at BioTime. "This marks the 3rd
consecutive year that we have been accepted to present at ARVO. Each
year we have been able to share positive data from OpRegen®,
our RPE transplant product, as it has progressed from preclinical
studies through successive clinical cohorts."
The scheduled times (noted in local Hawaii time) and location of the two
Biotime data presentations at the Hawaii Convention Center are as
follows:
OpRegen® Poster Presentation
-
Title: Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial of Human Embryonic Stem Cell
(hESC)-Derived Retinal Pigmented Epithelium (RPE, OpRegen®)
Transplantation in Advanced Dry Form Age-Related Macular Degeneration
(AMD): Interim Results
-
Presentation Number Posterboard Number: 77-A0124
-
Session Title: AMD and Retinal Therapies Excluding Anti-VEGF
-
Date/Time: April 29, 2018 from 8:15am 10:00am
Vision Restoration Paper Presentation
-
Title: Transplantation of laboratory-grown human retinal tissue
in the subretinal space of the cat eye
-
Presentation Number: 2986
-
Session Title: Retinal Gene Therapy and Stem Cell
Transplantation
-
Date/Time: May 1, 2018 from 12:15pm 12:30pm
As a reminder, BioTime's Vision Restoration program is based on the
ability to generate 3-dimensional human retinal tissue derived from
human pluripotent cells. The Company's 3-dimensional retinal tissue
technology may address the unmet need of implementing a retinal
restoration strategy to address severe retinal degenerative diseases. In
2017, the Small Business Innovation Research program of the National
Institutes of Health awarded BioTime a grant of up to $1.56 million to
further develop this innovative, next generation vision restoration
program.
About OpRegen®
OpRegen®, which is being studied for the treatment of the dry
form of AMD, consists of a suspension of Retinal Pigment Epithelial
(RPE) cells that are delivered subretinally during a simple intraocular
injection. RPE cells are essential components of the back lining of the
retina, and function to help nourish the retina including
photoreceptors. A proprietary process that drives the differentiation of
human pluripotent stem cells is used to generate high purity OpRegen® RPE
cells. OpRegen® RPE cells are also "xeno-free," meaning that
no animal products are used at any point in the derivation and
production process. The avoidance of the use of animal products
eliminates some potential safety concerns. Preclinical studies in rats
have shown that following a single subretinal injection of OpRegen®,
the cells can rapidly organize into its natural monolayer structure in
the subretinal space and survive throughout the lifetime of the animal.
OpRegen® is designed to be an "off-the-shelf" allogeneic
(non-patient specific) product. Unlike treatments that require multiple,
frequent injections into the eye, it is expected that OpRegen® would
be administered in a single procedure. OpRegen® was granted
Fast Track designation from the FDA, which allows more frequent
interactions with the agency, and eligibility for accelerated approval
and priority review. OpRegen® is a registered trademark of
Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of BioTime,
Inc.
About BioTime, Inc.
BioTime is a late stage clinical biotechnology company focused on
developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative
diseases. The Company's current clinical programs are targeting three
primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell and drug delivery.
Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies:
pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body,
and cell/drug delivery. Renevia®, a cell delivery product,
met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the
treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for
approval of Renevia® in the EU is expected to be early 2018,
with possible approval in 2018. There were no device related serious
adverse events reported to date. OpRegen®, a retinal pigment
epithelium transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for
the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause
of blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious
adverse events reported to date. BioTime also has significant equity
holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics,
Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX),
and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the
