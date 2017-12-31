finanzen.net
25.09.2018
Data from STELLAR Registration Trial of Tumor Treating Fields in Mesothelioma to be Presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that results from its STELLAR phase 2 registration trial in mesothelioma will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) on Sept. 25, 2018, in Toronto.

The STELLAR data demonstrated a significant extension in median overall survival among patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields plus standard of care chemotherapy compared to historical control data of patients who received standard of care chemotherapy alone. Malignant pleural mesothelioma patients who received Tumor Treating Fields with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin experienced median overall survival of 18.2 months (95 percent CI, 12.1-25.8 months) compared to 12.1 months in a historical control. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die.

"Mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options, said Mary Hesdorffer, Nurse Practitioner and Executive Director of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). "We in the mesothelioma community are extremely pleased to see these promising data presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer, the worlds largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. At MARF, we work every day to eradicate the life-ending and vicious effects of mesothelioma.

Secondary endpoints also were improved compared to the historical control. Patients who received Tumor Treating Fields in combination with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin experienced a median progression free survival of 7.6 months (95 percent CI, 6.7-9.8 months) compared to 5.7 months in the historical control. Partial responses were seen in 40.3 percent of patients, and clinical benefit, either partial response or stable disease, was seen in 97.2 percent of patients. No serious device-related adverse events were reported. Skin irritation was reported in 46 percent of patients using Tumor Treating Fields, with only 4 patients (5 percent) reporting grade 3 skin irritation.

The single-arm, open-label, multi-center trial was designed to test the efficacy and safety of Tumor Treating Fields in combination with standard of care chemotherapy, pemetrexed combined with cisplatin or carboplatin, in 80 patients with unresectable, previously untreated malignant pleural mesothelioma. The primary endpoint was overall survival and secondary endpoints were response rate, progression free survival and adverse events. Median age of patients was 67, 84 percent were male, 56 percent were smokers, 16 percent had metastatic disease, 44 percent had an ECOG PS of 1, and 66 percent had epithelioid histology. The historical control for this trial was the 2003 pemetrexed phase 3 registration trial, which had a similar percentage of patients with epithelioid histology.

"Mesothelioma patients face a very poor prognosis with a median overall survival of only 12 months, said Charles B. Simone, Medical Director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. "This extreme unmet need calls for progress. Based on these data, I believe Tumor Treating Fields has the potential to improve survival for people affected by malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Novocure received a Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation for the use of Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma in 2017 and plans to submit a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval later this year.

Tumor Treating Fields is not approved by the FDA for use in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Presentation details are below:

(MA12.06) STELLAR  Final Results of a Phase 2 Trial of TTFields with Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma. G.L. Ceresoli, et al. 11:05 a.m. to 11:10 p.m. EDT Sept. 25. (Room 202 BD)

The following three posters on the application of Tumor Treating Fields across multiple indications will also be presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer:

  • (P2.01-70) Tumor Treating Fields and Radiosurgery for Supra- and/or Infratentorial Brain Metastases (1-10) from NSCLC in the Phase 3 METIS Study. U. Weinberg. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Sept. 25. (Exhibit Hall)
  • (P2.01-105) Tumor Treating Fields Plus Standard of Care for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Following Platinum Failure: Phase 3 LUNAR Study. U. Weinberg. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Sept. 25. (Exhibit Hall)
  • (P2.06-05) TTFields Applied to the Torso and Upper Abdomen: Safety Meta-Analysis of 176 Patients from four Phase I-II Trials. G.L. Ceresoli. 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Sept. 25. (Exhibit Hall)

About Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a rare thoracic solid tumor cancer that has been strongly linked to asbestos exposure. It has a long latency period of at least 20-30 years following exposure, and global incidence is still increasing in countries where asbestos is still in use. There are approximately 3,000 new cases of mesothelioma annually in the United States. The prognosis of mesothelioma patients is very poor, with a median overall survival of approximately 12 months in most reported studies.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

