RTI Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company,
today announced data on the SImmetry® Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System
have been published in The Spine Journal, the official journal of
the North American Spine Society. The study results demonstrate the
SImmetry System produces effective joint fixation, markedly reducing
range of motion (ROM) in the SI joint. The SImmetry System is the only
minimally-invasive surgical procedure that uses proprietary
decortication technology to help facilitate bone fusion, providing
opportunity for long-term relief.
"These results reinforce the effectiveness of the SImmetry System in
aiding patients who suffer from chronic low back pain caused by SI joint
dysfunction, said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. "The
SImmetry System is the only minimally-invasive surgical procedure that
promotes SI joint fusion through decortication, reducing the range of
motion in all directions with only two implants.
RTI Surgical recently acquired the SImmetry System as it continues to
invest in advanced spinal surgery innovations supported by clinical
data, including minimally-invasive technologies that ease the surgical
experience and may help patient outcomes.
About The Study: "Biomechanical Evaluation of Sacroiliac Joint
Fixation with Decortication
The manuscript describes the results of a human cadaveric biomechanical
study in which two minimally-invasive techniques for placing primary
(12.5mm) and secondary (8.5mm) threaded implants were compared for their
effectiveness in stabilizing the SI joint. The study also evaluated the
link between fixation and bone mineral density, as well as the impact of
removing the secondary implant on construct rigidity. Fourteen human
cadaveric SI joints were prepared, grafted and then fixated using
threaded SImmetry implants. Mechanical testing on the rigidity of the
construct and ROM calculation was completed at the study initiation with
the joint intact, after destabilization, after implantation, and after
removal of the secondary implant.
This biomechanics study found that the SImmetry implants provided a
significant, 65-71 percent reduction in joint motion using multiple
configurations of the implants. This benefit was maintained after
repeated loading, and was greater than that seen in previous studies
using triangular SI joint implants. The results provided evidence of
immediate fixation, which is intended to relieve pain and provide an
environment suited to bone growth across the joint, which is the
ultimate goal in long-term relief of SI joint pain.
Growing Body of Evidence on SImmetry System
These study results support the growing
body of evidence on the effectiveness of the SImmetry System. The
ongoing EVoluSIon Clinical Study is evaluating the impact of SImmetry on
SI joint fusion and pain reduction in up to 250 patients at up to 40
sites. More than 180 patients have been enrolled to date. An early
analysis of the first 50 patients published in December 2017 showed a 54
percent reduction in SI joint pain at six months as well as a 55 percent
reduction in opioid use.1 A separate CT fusion study on the
SImmetry System demonstrated a 73 percent reduction in average pain over
24 months.2 Additional data from the EVoluSIon Clinical Study
will be presented at the upcoming International Society for the
Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) 2018 Annual Meeting taking place
April 11-13 in Toronto, Canada.
Approximately 20 percent of all chronic low back pain derives from the
SI joint,3 which links the base of the spine to the pelvic
bone. When nonsurgical therapy is ineffective in managing SI joint pain,
surgical fusion is a viable long-term option. Traditional open fixation
is a complex and invasive procedure associated with considerable
morbidity and risk of injury.4
