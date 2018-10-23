Ahead of the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum taking
place in Papua New Guinea, the PNG Government through its implementing
agency, DataCo with the assistance of the Australian Government have
chosen SES Networks to provide a managed data service delivering 6Gbps
of high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity to ensure the venues and all
delegates have reliable, high-speed internet access during the
conference from October to December 2018. SES announced that the service
will utilise capacity from its O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite
fleet to supplement existing capacity into Papua New Guinea (PNG) and
will utilise existing DataCo infrastructure.
DataCo and SES Networks to Provide Broadband Network for APEC 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)
To provide additional connectivity to the nation, SES Networks has
created a new core network for DataCo, featuring state-of-the-art
security technology to ensure detection and prevention of network
intrusions. The core network connects Port Moresby to two Australian
cities and includes caching systems to ensure near-instant access to
important content during the conference, such as news media and
APEC-managed sites. Two high-capacity connections using diverse O3b
ground stations have been added in Port Moresby suburbs Gerehu and
Boroko, and will be backhauled to gateways in Australia to ensure
reliability of connectivity services.
The Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Marise
Payne, said, "This investment is an important component of Australias
broader internet connectivity support to PNG that includes the Coral Sea
Cable System, which will connect Port Moresby and Sydney by a new fibre
optic cable scheduled for delivery by late 2019.
Paul Komboi, the Managing Director of DataCo said, "Having worked with
SES Networks prior to the APEC summit, we are confident that the proven
quality of service and experience will ensure a successful APEC 2018
event. After APEC, we hope to continue to partner with SES Networks to
improve internet services across the archipelago and bring PNG closer to
the world.
Imran Malik Khan, Vice President, Fixed Data Sales Asia-Pacific of SES
Networks said, "We are very pleased that SES Networks was chosen to
provide this service for such an important event such as the APEC
summit. This represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our company
by regional governments and underscores our ability to provide quickly
dependable, high-quality and consistent services, on demand, through our
extensive and flexible network infrastructure and on-the-ground
expertise.
