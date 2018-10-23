finanzen.net
23.10.2018 08:50
Bewerten
(0)

DataCo and SES Networks to Provide Broadband Network for APEC 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ahead of the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum taking place in Papua New Guinea, the PNG Government through its implementing agency, DataCo with the assistance of the Australian Government have chosen SES Networks to provide a managed data service delivering 6Gbps of high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity to ensure the venues and all delegates have reliable, high-speed internet access during the conference from October to December 2018. SES announced that the service will utilise capacity from its O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite fleet to supplement existing capacity into Papua New Guinea (PNG) and will utilise existing DataCo infrastructure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022006021/en/

DataCo and SES Networks to Provide Broadband Network for APEC 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

DataCo and SES Networks to Provide Broadband Network for APEC 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

To provide additional connectivity to the nation, SES Networks has created a new core network for DataCo, featuring state-of-the-art security technology to ensure detection and prevention of network intrusions. The core network connects Port Moresby to two Australian cities and includes caching systems to ensure near-instant access to important content during the conference, such as news media and APEC-managed sites. Two high-capacity connections using diverse O3b ground stations have been added in Port Moresby suburbs Gerehu and Boroko, and will be backhauled to gateways in Australia to ensure reliability of connectivity services.

The Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, said, "This investment is an important component of Australias broader internet connectivity support to PNG that includes the Coral Sea Cable System, which will connect Port Moresby and Sydney by a new fibre optic cable scheduled for delivery by late 2019.

Paul Komboi, the Managing Director of DataCo said, "Having worked with SES Networks prior to the APEC summit, we are confident that the proven quality of service and experience will ensure a successful APEC 2018 event. After APEC, we hope to continue to partner with SES Networks to improve internet services across the archipelago and bring PNG closer to the world.

Imran Malik Khan, Vice President, Fixed Data Sales Asia-Pacific of SES Networks said, "We are very pleased that SES Networks was chosen to provide this service for such an important event such as the APEC summit. This represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our company by regional governments and underscores our ability to provide quickly dependable, high-quality and consistent services, on demand, through our extensive and flexible network infrastructure and on-the-ground expertise.

Follow us on:

Social Media
Blog
Media Library
White Papers

About SES

SES is the worlds leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.09.18
WDH: Für den Griff nach den Sternen: Luxemburg gründet Weltraumagentur (dpa-afx)
10.09.18
Für den Griff nach den Sternen: Luxemburg gründet Weltraumagentur (dpa-afx)
25.07.18
Ausblick: SES Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.11.17
Rechnungsprüfer: Einheitlicher EU-Luftraum noch in weiter Ferne (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SES Global News
RSS Feed
SES Global zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
23.02.2007SES Global haltenNational-Bank AG
18.02.2005SES Global: In-LineGoldman Sachs

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Anlagetipps vom Profi

Die Wahl des richtigen Finanzprodukts entscheidet oft über den Anlageerfolg. Finanzprofi Marcus Halter erläutert im Online-Seminar, wie Sie die "richtigen" Finanzprodukte identifizieren und dauerhaft hohe Renditen erzielen.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene SES Global News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SES Global News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: DAX bleibt angeschlagen
HSBC: DAX® - Die nächste Unterstützung wird angepeilt
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Es bleibt (vorerst) beim Versuch
DZ BANK - 100 USD oder 30 USD? Was macht das schwarze Gold? Die Tradinggruppe 2.0 analysiert exklusiv für Sie
GBPUSD: Weiterer Einbruch zu befürchten?
Dreht der Wind bei Netflix?
UBS: Facebook  Aktie bleibt angeschlagen
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf K+S, Infineon, Commerzbank
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur SES Global-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

SES Global Peer Group News

07:02 UhrAusblick: Iridium Communications stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
09.10.18Amazon and Iridium Communications Are Sending the Cloud to Space
09.10.18Amazon and Iridium Communications Are Sending the Cloud to Space
28.09.18CloudConnect: Iridium Communications kooperiert mit Amazons Cloud-Dienst
09.08.18Chardan Capital Downgrades Globalstar On Monetization Concerns
08.08.18Why Globalstar. Inc. Gained 14.3% in July
01.08.18Ausblick: Globalstar zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
31.07.18Iridium Communications (IRDM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
29.07.18Ausblick: Iridium Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
27.07.18Why Globalstar Stock Is Up 16.6% Today

News von

Jetzt erreicht der Mietpreisboom die Provinz
So finden Sie das perfekte Girokonto
Der feste Büroarbeitsplatz ist Vergangenheit
So gesundheitsschädlich ist glibbernder Spielschleim
Sechs Kniffe, mit denen Sie zum Jahresende Steuern sparen

News von

Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis dreht steil nach oben
Daimler-Aktie nach der Gewinnwarnung: Wie geht es jetzt weiter?
DAX schließt im Minus - Linde-Praxair-Fusion erhält grünes Licht der US-Behörde
BASF-Aktien vor den Q3-Zahlen: Warum der Chart kritisch aussieht
Cannabis: Die besten Marihuana-Aktien

News von

Alibaba-Gründer Jack Ma will angehende Unternehmer unterrichten: Das sind seine Kernbotschaften
"Wir werden der härteste Konkurrent von Tesla sein", sagt ein dänischer Autodesigner
Wenn die Hausbank dieses Finanzprodukt verkaufen will, sollte man hellhörig werden
Eine neue Technik könnte der Energiewende zum endgültigen Durchbruch verhelfen
Das ist der wahre Grund, warum gute Mitarbeiter kündigen - er hat nichts mit dem Gehalt zu tun

Heute im Fokus

DAX vorbörslich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- US-Richterin will Strafe für Monsanto abmildern - Bayer will Berufung einlegen -- Sartorius bestätigt Ausblick -- Ströer im Fokus

Renault bekommt erneut Euro-Stärke zu spüren. Gewerkschaft warnt RWE vor betriebsbedingten Kündigungen. Investorenkonferenz in Riad beginnt - Zahlreiche Absagen im Vorfeld. Ikea macht in Deutschland erstmals mehr als 5 Milliarden Euro Umsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:38 Uhr
DAX vorbörslich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- US-Richterin will Strafe für Monsanto abmildern - Bayer will Berufung einlegen -- Sartorius bestätigt Ausblick -- Ströer im Fokus
Ausland
08:36 Uhr
Tesla, Uber, Snap & Co.: "Schmutzigstes Geld der Welt" - Silicon Valley hat ein Saudi-Arabien-Problem
Nebenwerte
08:35 Uhr
Ausblick: PUMA SE stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9