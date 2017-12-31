David Flynn, CEO of Aerohive Networks, Recognized as Top 25 Innovator

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named David Flynn, chief executive officer at Aerohive®, to its Top 25 Innovators category on its 2018 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes innovative leaders from the technology industry who have played an integral role in shaping todays IT channel, whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success.

"Visionary and strategic leadership can make the difference between just surviving and actually excelling in this period of disruptive change for the IT channel, said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "In order for technology suppliers and solution providers to thrive and stay ahead of the competition, they need leaders who are able to envision both the future of the channel and the role their organization needs to play in order to create that reality. CRNs 2018 Top 100 Executives embody these qualities. They are change agents who deliver unwavering guidance to their companies, always asking where are we headed and not being afraid to take the necessary steps to get there.

"Although I am being recognized today, I need to thank the Aerohive team that has been driving innovation and executing near flawlessly to deliver multiple industry firsts, said David Flynn, chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. "Aerohive has a history of disrupting the status quo evidenced again by being first to deliver Enterprise-grade 802.11ax Access Points, Machine Learning Comparative Analytics, Enterprise-grade pluggable Access Points, and driving our expansion into the Enterprise Security market with our vendor agnostic Secure Access Management/Network Access Control offering.

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/top100.

