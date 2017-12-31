+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
01.08.2018 22:30
David Flynn, CEO of Aerohive Networks, Recognized as Top 25 Innovator

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named David Flynn, chief executive officer at Aerohive®, to its Top 25 Innovators category on its 2018 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes innovative leaders from the technology industry who have played an integral role in shaping todays IT channel, whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success.

"Visionary and strategic leadership can make the difference between just surviving and actually excelling in this period of disruptive change for the IT channel, said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "In order for technology suppliers and solution providers to thrive and stay ahead of the competition, they need leaders who are able to envision both the future of the channel and the role their organization needs to play in order to create that reality. CRNs 2018 Top 100 Executives embody these qualities. They are change agents who deliver unwavering guidance to their companies, always asking where are we headed and not being afraid to take the necessary steps to get there.

"Although I am being recognized today, I need to thank the Aerohive team that has been driving innovation and executing near flawlessly to deliver multiple industry firsts, said David Flynn, chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. "Aerohive has a history of disrupting the status quo evidenced again by being first to deliver Enterprise-grade 802.11ax Access Points, Machine Learning Comparative Analytics, Enterprise-grade pluggable Access Points, and driving our expansion into the Enterprise Security market with our vendor agnostic Secure Access Management/Network Access Control offering.

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/top100.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @Aerohive to @CRN 2018 Top 100 Executives list #CRNTop100 www.crn.com/top100

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) has a proven history of innovation helping IT radically simplify wireless and wired access using Cloud Networking. Aerohives Public Cloud, Private Cloud, or Portable Cloud Architecture is based on the latest Cloud technology and offers unrivaled customer choice and flexibility in choosing a deployment option that meets their current and future needs. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive® product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

"Aerohive is a registered trademark and "Aerohive Networks is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

