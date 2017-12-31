David Flynn, CEO of Aerohive Networks, Recognized as Top 25 Innovator

Aerohive
Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, announced today
that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has named David Flynn, chief executive officer at
Aerohive®, to its Top 25 Innovators category on its 2018 list of Top 100
Executives. This annual list recognizes innovative leaders from the
technology industry who have played an integral role in shaping todays
IT channel, whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new
opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success.
"Visionary and strategic leadership can make the difference between just
surviving and actually excelling in this period of disruptive change for
the IT channel, said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "In order
for technology suppliers and solution providers to thrive and stay ahead
of the competition, they need leaders who are able to envision both the
future of the channel and the role their organization needs to play in
order to create that reality. CRNs 2018 Top 100 Executives embody these
qualities. They are change agents who deliver unwavering guidance to
their companies, always asking where are we headed and not being afraid
to take the necessary steps to get there.
"Although I am being recognized today, I need to thank the Aerohive team
that has been driving innovation and executing near flawlessly to
deliver multiple industry firsts, said David Flynn, chief executive
officer, Aerohive Networks. "Aerohive has a history of disrupting the
status quo evidenced again by being first to deliver Enterprise-grade
802.11ax Access Points, Machine Learning Comparative Analytics,
Enterprise-grade pluggable Access Points, and driving our expansion into
the Enterprise Security market with our vendor agnostic Secure Access
Management/Network Access Control offering.
The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2018 issue of
CRN and online at www.crn.com/top100.
Follow The Channel Company:
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook
Tweet This:
@TheChannelCo names @Aerohive to @CRN 2018 Top 100 Executives list
#CRNTop100 www.crn.com/top100
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) has a proven history
of innovation helping IT radically simplify wireless and wired
access using Cloud Networking. Aerohives Public Cloud, Private Cloud,
or Portable Cloud Architecture is based on the latest Cloud technology
and offers unrivaled customer choice and flexibility in choosing a
deployment option that meets their current and future needs. Aerohive
was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more
information, please visit www.aerohive.com,
call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter
@Aerohive, subscribe to our blog,
or become a fan on our Facebook
page.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding new Aerohive® product and service offerings and
statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness
and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks
and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to
predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from
those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of
these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but
not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for
wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for
Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market
conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and
adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth,
competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological
change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive
intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party
claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general
market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the
United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives
financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk
Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual
report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC
filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys
website at http://ir.aerohive.com
and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive
Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that
exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our
dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and
innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we
connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end
users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we
draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for
ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
"Aerohive is a registered trademark and "Aerohive Networks is a
trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used
herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective
owners. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005035/en/