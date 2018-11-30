finanzen.net
10.01.2019 02:30
David Luboff Joins KKR as Member and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of David Luboff as Member and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure. He is based in KKRs Singapore office and will lead the Pan-Asian operations of KKRs global Infrastructure business.

Mr. Luboff joins KKR from the Macquarie Group, where he spent over 18 years. Most recently, he was CEO and Investment Committee member of Macquaries Asia Infrastructure Funds ("MAIF) I and II and was a Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets ("MIRA).

Raj Agrawal, KKR Member and Global Head of KKRs infrastructure business, said, "We are delighted to welcome David to the leadership team of our global infrastructure business. His track record and vast experience building and managing infrastructure investment businesses makes him the ideal candidate to build an infrastructure platform in the Asia Pacific region, which is an attractive part of KKRs global infrastructure investment strategy. Across the region, distinct macroeconomic and societal trends are fostering a unique need for expertise and private capital solutions for projects in a wide range of infrastructure sub-sectors.

"Our strategy in Asia Pacific is to take the experience and expertise of KKRs global platform and adapt it to local-market conditions to support local management teams to build world-class companies across the region, said Ming Lu, Member and Head of KKR Asia. "David is a proven leader and culture carrier who we are confident can help us leverage KKRs strong local presence and execute on a strategy that brings this same approach to Asias infrastructure markets. We are excited to partner with him to grow our infrastructure business in Asia Pacific.

Mr. Luboff has held other prior senior roles within MIRA including Chief Investment Officer and CEO of Macquarie Specialized Asset Management, as well as CFO of ASX-listed MAp Airports. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Actuarial) and a Bachelor of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

Established in 2008, KKRs infrastructure team consists of more than 28 dedicated investment professionals who handle transactions across a range of sub-sectors and geographies. KKRs infrastructure business manages approximately $13 billion in assets under management.

Mr. Luboffs appointment follows the recent close of KKRs latest Global Infrastructure Fund ("KKR Global Infrastructure Investors III) announced in September 2018. The $7.4 billion fund focuses on pursuing global infrastructure investment opportunities across a number of different infrastructure sub-sectors, geographies and asset types with an emphasis on investments in North America and Europe.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

