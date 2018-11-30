David Luboff Joins KKR as Member and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment
of David Luboff as Member and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure. He is
based in KKRs Singapore office and will lead the Pan-Asian operations
of KKRs global Infrastructure business.
Mr. Luboff joins KKR from the Macquarie Group, where he spent over 18
years. Most recently, he was CEO and Investment Committee member of
Macquaries Asia Infrastructure Funds ("MAIF) I and II and was a Senior
Managing Director at Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets ("MIRA).
Raj Agrawal, KKR Member and Global Head of KKRs infrastructure
business, said, "We are delighted to welcome David to the leadership
team of our global infrastructure business. His track record and vast
experience building and managing infrastructure investment businesses
makes him the ideal candidate to build an infrastructure platform in the
Asia Pacific region, which is an attractive part of KKRs global
infrastructure investment strategy. Across the region, distinct
macroeconomic and societal trends are fostering a unique need for
expertise and private capital solutions for projects in a wide range of
infrastructure sub-sectors.
"Our strategy in Asia Pacific is to take the experience and expertise of
KKRs global platform and adapt it to local-market conditions to support
local management teams to build world-class companies across the
region, said Ming Lu, Member and Head of KKR Asia. "David is a proven
leader and culture carrier who we are confident can help us leverage
KKRs strong local presence and execute on a strategy that brings this
same approach to Asias infrastructure markets. We are excited to
partner with him to grow our infrastructure business in Asia Pacific.
Mr. Luboff has held other prior senior roles within MIRA including Chief
Investment Officer and CEO of Macquarie Specialized Asset Management, as
well as CFO of ASX-listed MAp Airports. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce
(Actuarial) and a Bachelor of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.
Established in 2008, KKRs infrastructure team consists of more than 28
dedicated investment professionals who handle transactions across a
range of sub-sectors and geographies. KKRs infrastructure business
manages approximately $13 billion in assets under management.
Mr. Luboffs appointment follows the recent close of KKRs latest Global
Infrastructure Fund ("KKR Global Infrastructure Investors III) announced
in September 2018. The $7.4 billion fund focuses on pursuing global
infrastructure investment opportunities across a number of different
infrastructure sub-sectors, geographies and asset types with an emphasis
on investments in North America and Europe.
