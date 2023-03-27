  • Suche
07.04.2023 15:15
Werbemitteilung unseres Partners

DAX geschlossen, US-Arbeitsmarkt (#NFP) im Fokus, Microsoft und Vonovia Aktienanalyse

Am Karfreitag haben die Börsen geschlossen. Weder der DAX noch die Indizes und Aktien an der Wall Street werden gehandelt. Dennoch wurden US-Arbeitsmarktdaten veröffentlicht, die wir Ihnen hier direkt und nahezu LIVE präsentieren.

Andreas Bernstein schaut noch einmal auf die Woche zurück, die einzelnen Handelstage und bereitet die Daten zum US-Arbeitsmarkt entsprechend auf.

Aus Sicht der Einzelaktien war eine Microsoft sehr stark und kann weiterhin vom Hype um das Thema Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren.

Im DAX gab es bei Vonovia eine Gegenbewegung, die Deutsche Telekom notiert mit Dividendenabschlag und der Gesamtmarkt bleibt vom Sentiment her positiv gestimmt.

Kommen Sie bestens informiert mit TRADERS´ media GmbH und der LS Exchange in das verlängerte Wochenende zu Ostern. Folgende Kanäle stehen für vertiefende Informationen für Sie bereit:

Risikohinweis: Den Analysen, Charts und Tabellen liegen Informationen zugrunde, welche die TRADERS´ media GmbH erarbeitet hat und die wir für vertrauenswürdig halten. Obwohl die TRADERS´ media GmbH sämtliche Angaben und Quellen für verlässlich hält, kann für die Richtigkeit, Vollständigkeit und Aktualität der enthaltenen Informationen keine Haftung übernommen werden. Insbesondere wird für Irrtum und versehentlich unrichtige Wiedergabe, insbesondere in Bezug auf Kurse und andere Zahlenangaben, jegliche Haftung ausgeschlossen. Die TRADERS´ media GmbH übernimmt keine Verpflichtung zur Richtigstellung etwa unzutreffender, unvollständiger oder überholter Informationen. Dieses Dokument dient lediglich der Information. Auf keinen Fall enthält es Angebote, Aufforderungen oder Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Wertpapieren oder anderen Finanzinstrumenten. Die in diesem Dokument enthaltenen Informationen stellen keine "Finanzanalyse" im Sinne des Wertpapierhandelsgesetzes dar und genügen auch nicht den gesetzlichen Anforderungen zur Gewährleistung der Unvoreingenommenheit der Finanzanalyse und unterliegen keinem Verbot des Handels vor der Veröffentlichung von Finanzanalysen. Sie können insbesondere von den der TRADERS´ media GmbH veröffentlichten Analysen von Finanzinstrumenten und ihrer Emittenten (Research) abweichen. Bevor Sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, sollten Sie Ihren Anlageberater konsultieren. Ausländische Rechtsordnungen können der Verbreitung dieses Dokuments widersprechen oder diese beschränken. Das Copyright für alle Beiträge liegt bei der TRADERS´ media GmbH. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. Vervielfältigung nur mit besonderer Genehmigung des Unternehmens.

Werbung

