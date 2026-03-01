DAX in KW 13: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 13/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.03.2026 und dem 27.03.2026. Stand ist der 27.03.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Zalando
Zalando: -8,04 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 38: SAP SE
SAP SE: -7,32 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 37: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 36: RWE
RWE: -2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,47 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 34: Scout24
Scout24: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 33: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 31: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 29: adidas
adidas: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 26: Bayer
Bayer: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 25: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: GEA
GEA: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 23: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: EON SE
EON SE: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 18: Siemens
Siemens: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 14: Allianz
Allianz: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Merck
Merck: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 12: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 9: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 8: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 7: BMW
BMW: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 5: Continental
Continental: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Symrise
Symrise: 4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 2: BASF
BASF: 13,26 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 1: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 16,13 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com