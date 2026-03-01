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DAX in KW 13: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

27.03.26 18:08 Uhr
Aktien im DAX: Das waren die Tops und Flops in KW 13 | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.300,8 PKT -312,2 PKT -1,38%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 13 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 13/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.03.2026 und dem 27.03.2026. Stand ist der 27.03.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Zalando

Zalando: -8,04 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 38: SAP SE

SAP SE: -7,32 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 37: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Wer­bung

Platz 36: RWE

RWE: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 34: Scout24

Scout24: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 33: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 29: adidas

adidas: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Bayer

Bayer: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 25: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: GEA

GEA: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 23: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: EON SE

EON SE: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 18: Siemens

Siemens: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 14: Allianz

Allianz: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Merck

Merck: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 12: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 9: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 8: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 7: BMW

BMW: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 5: Continental

Continental: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Symrise

Symrise: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 2: BASF

BASF: 13,26 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 1: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 16,13 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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