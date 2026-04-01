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DAX in KW 15: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

10.04.26 18:06 Uhr
DAX-Aktien in KW 15: Diese Gewinner und Verlierer bestimmten die Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.804,0 PKT -3,0 PKT -0,01%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 15 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 15/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.04.2026 und dem 10.04.2026. Stand ist der 10.04.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -6,79 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: SAP SE

SAP SE: -6,39 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 38: Scout24

Scout24: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 37: Symrise

Symrise: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 36: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 35: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 34: EON SE

EON SE: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 33: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 32: RWE

RWE: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 31: GEA

GEA: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bayer

Bayer: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 27: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 26: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 25: Merck

Merck: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: adidas

adidas: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Allianz

Allianz: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 19: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 17: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 16: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 15: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 14: Continental

Continental: 3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 13: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 11: Zalando

Zalando: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: BMW

BMW: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,84 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: BASF

BASF: 7,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 5: Siemens

Siemens: 7,55 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 9,92 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 11,70 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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