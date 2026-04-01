DAX in KW 15: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 15/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.04.2026 und dem 10.04.2026. Stand ist der 10.04.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -6,79 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: SAP SE
SAP SE: -6,39 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 38: Scout24
Scout24: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 37: Symrise
Symrise: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 36: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 35: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 34: EON SE
EON SE: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 33: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 32: RWE
RWE: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 31: GEA
GEA: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Bayer
Bayer: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 27: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 26: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 25: Merck
Merck: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: adidas
adidas: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,22 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Allianz
Allianz: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 19: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 17: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 16: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 15: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 14: Continental
Continental: 3,86 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 13: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 11: Zalando
Zalando: 4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,95 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: BMW
BMW: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 6,55 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,84 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: BASF
BASF: 7,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 5: Siemens
Siemens: 7,55 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 7,93 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 9,92 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 11,70 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com