DAX in KW 16: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 16/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.04.2026 und dem 17.04.2026. Stand ist der 17.04.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: RWE
RWE: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: EON SE
EON SE: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 37: BASF
BASF: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 34: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 31: BMW
BMW: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 27: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 25: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bayer
Bayer: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 16: Continental
Continental: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 15: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 4,22 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 13: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 4,30 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Symrise
Symrise: 5,46 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 5,61 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 8: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 5,91 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Merck
Merck: 5,95 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 6: adidas
adidas: 6,24 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Zalando
Zalando: 7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 4: Siemens
Siemens: 7,93 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Scout24
Scout24: 9,95 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 12,10 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 14,19 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com