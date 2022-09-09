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DAX in KW 16: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

17.04.26 19:16 Uhr
DAX-Aktien in KW 16: Diese Gewinner und Verlierer bestimmten die Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.702,2 PKT 547,8 PKT 2,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 16 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 16/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.04.2026 und dem 17.04.2026. Stand ist der 17.04.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: RWE

RWE: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: EON SE

EON SE: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 37: BASF

BASF: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 34: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 31: BMW

BMW: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 28: GEA

GEA: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 27: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 25: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bayer

Bayer: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 16: Continental

Continental: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 15: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 13: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Symrise

Symrise: 5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 5,61 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 8: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 5,91 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Merck

Merck: 5,95 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 6: adidas

adidas: 6,24 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zalando

Zalando: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 4: Siemens

Siemens: 7,93 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Scout24

Scout24: 9,95 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 12,10 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 14,19 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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