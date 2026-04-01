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DAX in KW 17: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

24.04.26 18:03 Uhr
DAX-Aktien in KW 17: Diese Gewinner und Verlierer bestimmten die Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.129,0 PKT -26,5 PKT -0,11%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 17 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 17/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2026 und dem 24.04.2026. Stand ist der 24.04.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -15,69 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 39: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -11,77 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -9,79 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 37: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -8,94 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -8,15 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 35: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -7,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: adidas

adidas: -6,93 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zalando

Zalando: -6,84 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 31: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -6,81 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -6,40 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bayer

Bayer: -6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 26: Scout24

Scout24: -5,98 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 25: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: BMW

BMW: -5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SAP SE

SAP SE: -5,73 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 22: Merck

Merck: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 18: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 17: Symrise

Symrise: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 16: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 15: GEA

GEA: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 14: Continental

Continental: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 12: Siemens

Siemens: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 10: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 9: EON SE

EON SE: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: Allianz

Allianz: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 7: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 5: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: BASF

BASF: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 3: RWE

RWE: 7,23 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 9,04 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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