DAX in KW 17: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 17/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2026 und dem 24.04.2026. Stand ist der 24.04.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -15,69 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 39: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -11,77 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -9,79 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 37: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -8,15 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 35: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -7,84 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -7,51 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: adidas
adidas: -6,93 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Zalando
Zalando: -6,84 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 31: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -6,81 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -6,40 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bayer
Bayer: -6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 26: Scout24
Scout24: -5,98 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 25: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: BMW
BMW: -5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: SAP SE
SAP SE: -5,73 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 22: Merck
Merck: -5,57 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,48 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 18: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 17: Symrise
Symrise: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 16: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 15: GEA
GEA: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 14: Continental
Continental: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 12: Siemens
Siemens: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 10: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 9: EON SE
EON SE: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: Allianz
Allianz: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 7: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 5: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: BASF
BASF: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 3: RWE
RWE: 7,23 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 9,04 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com