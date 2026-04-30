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DAX in KW 18: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

01.05.26 03:12 Uhr
DAX-Aktien in KW 18: Diese Gewinner und Verlierer bestimmten die Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.292,4 PKT 337,8 PKT 1,41%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 18 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 18/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -10,88 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 39: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 37: GEA

GEA: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 36: Zalando

Zalando: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 35: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 34: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 33: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Continental

Continental: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 28: BMW

BMW: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Merck

Merck: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 24: Bayer

Bayer: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 23: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 21: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 18: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Allianz

Allianz: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: BASF

BASF: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 14: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: EON SE

EON SE: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 12: Symrise

Symrise: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 11: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 10: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: RWE

RWE: 3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 8: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 6: Siemens

Siemens: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Scout24

Scout24: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 4: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 1: adidas

adidas: 8,18 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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