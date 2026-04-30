DAX in KW 18: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 18/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -10,88 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 39: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -5,29 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 37: GEA
GEA: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 36: Zalando
Zalando: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 35: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 34: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 33: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Continental
Continental: -2,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 28: BMW
BMW: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Merck
Merck: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 24: Bayer
Bayer: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 23: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 21: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 18: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Allianz
Allianz: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: BASF
BASF: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 14: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: EON SE
EON SE: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 12: Symrise
Symrise: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 11: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 10: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: RWE
RWE: 3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 8: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 6: Siemens
Siemens: 3,89 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Scout24
Scout24: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 4: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 1: adidas
adidas: 8,18 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com