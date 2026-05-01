DAX in KW 19: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 19/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2026 und dem 08.05.2026. Stand ist der 08.05.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -10,13 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -7,22 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -7,01 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 37: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 36: BASF
BASF: -5,64 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 35: Zalando
Zalando: -5,54 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: RWE
RWE: -5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 33: EON SE
EON SE: -5,16 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 32: Allianz
Allianz: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 31: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 28: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 26: Bayer
Bayer: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Symrise
Symrise: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 24: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 19: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: adidas
adidas: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 15: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: GEA
GEA: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 12: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 10: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Merck
Merck: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 8: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 7: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 4,70 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 4: Siemens
Siemens: 4,91 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: BMW
BMW: 5,01 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 7,93 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Continental
Continental: 10,13 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com