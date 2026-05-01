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DAX in KW 19: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

08.05.26 18:06 Uhr
DAX-Aktien KW 19: Wer die Woche dominierte und wer verlor | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.307,4 PKT -356,2 PKT -1,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 19 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 19/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2026 und dem 08.05.2026. Stand ist der 08.05.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -10,13 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -7,01 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 37: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 36: BASF

BASF: -5,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 35: Zalando

Zalando: -5,54 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: RWE

RWE: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 33: EON SE

EON SE: -5,16 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 32: Allianz

Allianz: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 31: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 28: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 26: Bayer

Bayer: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Symrise

Symrise: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 24: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 19: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: adidas

adidas: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 15: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: GEA

GEA: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 12: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 10: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Merck

Merck: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 8: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 7: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 4,70 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 4: Siemens

Siemens: 4,91 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: BMW

BMW: 5,01 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 7,93 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Continental

Continental: 10,13 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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