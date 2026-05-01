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DAX in KW 21: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

22.05.26 18:05 Uhr
DAX-Aktien KW 21: Wer die Woche dominierte und wer verlor | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.928,4 PKT 321,6 PKT 1,31%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 21 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 39: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 38: BASF

BASF: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 37: Continental

Continental: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: GEA

GEA: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Scout24

Scout24: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 31: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: BMW

BMW: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 28: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 27: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 26: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bayer

Bayer: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 22: EON SE

EON SE: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 21: RWE

RWE: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 20: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 15: Siemens

Siemens: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 12: SAP SE

SAP SE: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 11: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: adidas

adidas: 6,04 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 8: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 6,41 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 6: Zalando

Zalando: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 8,39 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 4: Symrise

Symrise: 8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 9,57 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Merck

Merck: 9,59 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 12,62 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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