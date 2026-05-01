DAX in KW 21: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -6,35 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 39: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 38: BASF
BASF: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 37: Continental
Continental: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: GEA
GEA: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Scout24
Scout24: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 31: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: BMW
BMW: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 28: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 27: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 26: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bayer
Bayer: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 22: EON SE
EON SE: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 21: RWE
RWE: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 20: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 15: Siemens
Siemens: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 14: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 4,75 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 12: SAP SE
SAP SE: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 11: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 5,89 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: adidas
adidas: 6,04 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 8: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 6,41 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 6: Zalando
Zalando: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 8,39 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 4: Symrise
Symrise: 8,46 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 3: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 9,57 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Merck
Merck: 9,59 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 12,62 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com