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DAX in KW 22: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

30.05.26 03:20 Uhr
DAX-Aktien KW 22: Wer die Woche dominierte und wer verlor | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25.104,7 PKT 12,5 PKT 0,05%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 22 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 22/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.05.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -6,94 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 39: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -6,47 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 38: Bayer

Bayer: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 35: RWE

RWE: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 31: BASF

BASF: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Symrise

Symrise: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 28: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Allianz

Allianz: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: EON SE

EON SE: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 25: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: BMW

BMW: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Siemens

Siemens: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 18: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 17: Merck

Merck: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 16: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: GEA

GEA: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 14: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 6: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Continental

Continental: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: adidas

adidas: 7,83 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 3: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 9,25 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 10,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zalando

Zalando: 11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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