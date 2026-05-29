DAX in KW 22: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 22/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.05.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -6,94 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 39: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -6,47 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 38: Bayer
Bayer: -5,14 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,73 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 35: RWE
RWE: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,56 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 31: BASF
BASF: -1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Symrise
Symrise: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 28: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 27: Allianz
Allianz: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: EON SE
EON SE: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 25: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 23: BMW
BMW: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Siemens
Siemens: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 18: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 17: Merck
Merck: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 16: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: GEA
GEA: 2,21 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 14: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 5,39 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 5,84 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 6: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Continental
Continental: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: adidas
adidas: 7,83 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 3: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 9,25 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 10,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zalando
Zalando: 11,76 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com