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DAX in KW 23: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

05.06.26 18:05 Uhr
DAX-Aktien KW 23: Wer die Woche dominierte und wer verlor | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.759,1 PKT -185,9 PKT -0,75%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 23 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 23/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 05.06.2026. Stand ist der 05.06.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -8,04 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -6,51 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 38: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: BMW

BMW: -5,86 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 35: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 34: Infineon

Infineon: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Continental

Continental: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 29: Symrise

Symrise: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 28: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 27: adidas

adidas: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 25: Allianz

Allianz: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 22: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Bayer

Bayer: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens

Siemens: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: BASF

BASF: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 13: EON SE

EON SE: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 12: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 11: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 9: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 7: RWE

RWE: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 6: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 5: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 4: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 3: Merck

Merck: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 2: Scout24

Scout24: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 1: Zalando

Zalando: 5,80 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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