DAX in KW 23: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 23/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 05.06.2026. Stand ist der 05.06.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -8,04 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -6,51 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 38: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: BMW
BMW: -5,86 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 35: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 34: Infineon
Infineon: -4,70 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Continental
Continental: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 29: Symrise
Symrise: -3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 28: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 27: adidas
adidas: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 25: Allianz
Allianz: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -2,24 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 22: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 21: Bayer
Bayer: -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens
Siemens: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: BASF
BASF: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 13: EON SE
EON SE: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 12: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 11: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 9: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 7: RWE
RWE: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 6: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 5: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 4: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 3: Merck
Merck: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 2: Scout24
Scout24: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 1: Zalando
Zalando: 5,80 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com