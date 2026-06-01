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DAX in KW 25: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

19.06.26 18:06 Uhr
DAX-Aktien KW 25: Wer die Woche dominierte und wer verlor | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.985,8 PKT -41,0 PKT -0,16%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 25 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 25/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.06.2026 und dem 19.06.2026. Stand ist der 19.06.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: BMW

BMW: -10,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -9,03 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,36 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: RWE

RWE: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 33: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: EON SE

EON SE: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 31: Zalando

Zalando: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: BASF

BASF: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 28: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: adidas

adidas: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 25: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 24: Merck

Merck: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 23: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Continental

Continental: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 19: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 18: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 17: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Infineon

Infineon: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 13: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 11: Allianz

Allianz: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens

Siemens: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Symrise

Symrise: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 7: Bayer

Bayer: 4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 5: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: GEA

GEA: 6,53 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 3: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 2: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,28 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 9,99 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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