DAX in KW 25: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 25/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.06.2026 und dem 19.06.2026. Stand ist der 19.06.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: BMW
BMW: -10,48 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -9,03 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,36 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: RWE
RWE: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 33: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: EON SE
EON SE: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 31: Zalando
Zalando: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: BASF
BASF: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 28: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: adidas
adidas: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 25: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 24: Merck
Merck: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 23: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Continental
Continental: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 19: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 18: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 17: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 16: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Infineon
Infineon: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 13: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,63 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 11: Allianz
Allianz: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Siemens
Siemens: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Symrise
Symrise: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 7: Bayer
Bayer: 4,56 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 5: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 5,70 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: GEA
GEA: 6,53 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 3: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 2: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,28 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 9,99 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com