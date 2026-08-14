DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 33/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.08.2026 und dem 14.08.2026. Stand ist der 14.08.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: EON SE
EON SE: -8,28 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 39: Merck
Merck: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 38: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -4,36 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 37: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 36: Zalando
Zalando: -4,10 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Bayer
Bayer: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 34: adidas
adidas: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 31: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Symrise
Symrise: -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 26: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: BASF
BASF: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 23: BMW
BMW: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Infineon
Infineon: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 19: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 17: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 15: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 12: Siemens
Siemens: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 11: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Continental
Continental: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: GEA
GEA: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 8: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Allianz
Allianz: 2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 6: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 4: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,68 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 3: RWE
RWE: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 2: Scout24
Scout24: 4,84 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com