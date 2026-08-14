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DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

DAX in KW 33: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
26,440.31 EUR 140.57 EUR 0.53 %
News | Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 33 ab
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 33/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.08.2026 und dem 14.08.2026. Stand ist der 14.08.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

EON SE

Platz 40: EON SE

EON SE: -8,28 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Merck

Platz 39: Merck

Merck: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Henkel vz

Platz 38: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Brenntag SE

Platz 37: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Zalando

Platz 36: Zalando

Zalando: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Bayer

Platz 35: Bayer

Bayer: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

adidas

Platz 34: adidas

adidas: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Beiersdorf

Platz 33: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 32: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 31: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Symrise

Platz 30: Symrise

Symrise: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 27: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

HOCHTIEF

Platz 26: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 25: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

BASF

Platz 24: BASF

BASF: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

BMW

Platz 23: BMW

BMW: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 22: Infineon

Infineon: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius SE

Platz 20: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Deutsche Börse

Platz 19: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 18: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Hannover Rück

Platz 17: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 15: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Airbus SE

Platz 14: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Siemens

Platz 12: Siemens

Siemens: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Deutsche Bank

Platz 11: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Continental

Platz 10: Continental

Continental: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

GEA

Platz 9: GEA

GEA: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Commerzbank

Platz 8: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 7: Allianz

Allianz: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

QIAGEN

Platz 6: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Siemens Energy

Platz 4: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

RWE

Platz 3: RWE

RWE: 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Scout24

Platz 2: Scout24

Scout24: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Rheinmetall

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

Information

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