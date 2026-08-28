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DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 35: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

DAX in KW 35: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
26,569.99 EUR 202.75 EUR 0.77 %
News | Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 35 ab
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 35/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.08.2026 und dem 28.08.2026. Stand ist der 28.08.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 40: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 39: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius SE

Platz 38: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 36: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

HOCHTIEF

Platz 34: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Airbus SE

Platz 33: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

adidas

Platz 32: adidas

adidas: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Rheinmetall

Platz 31: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Henkel vz

Platz 30: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

QIAGEN

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 28: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 27: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Beiersdorf

Platz 26: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Bayer

Platz 25: Bayer

Bayer: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

BASF

Platz 24: BASF

BASF: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Merck

Platz 23: Merck

Merck: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

SAP SE

Platz 22: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Continental

Platz 21: Continental

Continental: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Brenntag SE

Platz 18: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

EON SE

Platz 17: EON SE

EON SE: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Hannover Rück

Platz 16: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Allianz

Platz 15: Allianz

Allianz: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

GEA

Platz 14: GEA

GEA: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Deutsche Börse

Platz 13: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Daimler Truck

Platz 12: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

RWE

Platz 11: RWE

RWE: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 10: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Symrise

Platz 9: Symrise

Symrise: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Siemens

Platz 8: Siemens

Siemens: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Commerzbank

Platz 7: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 6: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Scout24

Platz 5: Scout24

Scout24: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Zalando

Platz 4: Zalando

Zalando: 6,06 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

BMW

Platz 3: BMW

BMW: 6,39 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 2: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Bank

Platz 1: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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