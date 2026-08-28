DAX in KW 35: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 35/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.08.2026 und dem 28.08.2026. Stand ist der 28.08.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 39: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 34: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: adidas
adidas: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 31: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 28: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 27: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 26: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 25: Bayer
Bayer: 1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 24: BASF
BASF: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 23: Merck
Merck: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 22: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Continental
Continental: 1,77 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 18: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 17: EON SE
EON SE: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 16: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,63 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 15: Allianz
Allianz: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: GEA
GEA: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 13: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 12: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: RWE
RWE: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 10: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,20 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Symrise
Symrise: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 8: Siemens
Siemens: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Scout24
Scout24: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 4: Zalando
Zalando: 6,06 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 3: BMW
BMW: 6,39 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 2: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,55 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 7,81 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com