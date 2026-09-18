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DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 38: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

DAX in KW 38: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,304.06 EUR -412.65 EUR -1.6 %
News | Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 38 ab
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 40: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 39: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,75 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 38: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Bank

Platz 36: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

HOCHTIEF

Platz 35: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Commerzbank

Platz 34: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 33: Infineon

Infineon: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Continental

Platz 32: Continental

Continental: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

BMW

Platz 31: BMW

BMW: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Zalando

Platz 30: Zalando

Zalando: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Airbus SE

Platz 29: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 28: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Vonovia SE

Platz 27: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Daimler Truck

Platz 26: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

EON SE

Platz 25: EON SE

EON SE: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Merck

Platz 24: Merck

Merck: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 22: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 21: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

BASF

Platz 20: BASF

BASF: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

adidas

Platz 19: adidas

adidas: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Siemens

Platz 18: Siemens

Siemens: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Bayer

Platz 17: Bayer

Bayer: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 16: Allianz

Allianz: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Börse

Platz 14: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 13: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Hannover Rück

Platz 12: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Henkel vz

Platz 11: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Scout24

Platz 10: Scout24

Scout24: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

RWE

Platz 9: RWE

RWE: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

GEA

Platz 8: GEA

GEA: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Beiersdorf

Platz 7: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 6: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Fresenius SE

Platz 5: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Symrise

Platz 4: Symrise

Symrise: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Rheinmetall

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

QIAGEN

Platz 1: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 5,16 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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