DAX in KW 38: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -7,13 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -5,75 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -5,74 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -5,18 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -5,14 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -4,89 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Infineon
Infineon: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Continental
Continental: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: BMW
BMW: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zalando
Zalando: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 29: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 27: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -2,24 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 26: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 25: EON SE
EON SE: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 24: Merck
Merck: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 21: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 20: BASF
BASF: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 19: adidas
adidas: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens
Siemens: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 17: Bayer
Bayer: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Allianz
Allianz: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 13: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 12: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 11: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 10: Scout24
Scout24: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 9: RWE
RWE: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 8: GEA
GEA: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 7: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 5: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 4: Symrise
Symrise: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 3: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 1: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 5,16 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com