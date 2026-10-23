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DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 43: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

DAX in KW 43: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,181.65 EUR -190.10 EUR -0.75 %
News | Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 43 ab
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 40: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -12,08 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 39: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -10,26 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Infineon

Platz 38: Infineon

Infineon: -7,10 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Rheinmetall

Platz 37: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

RWE

Platz 36: RWE

RWE: -5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Siemens

Platz 35: Siemens

Siemens: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Continental

Platz 34: Continental

Continental: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Bank

Platz 33: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Commerzbank

Platz 32: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 31: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

HOCHTIEF

Platz 30: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -4,19 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 29: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Airbus SE

Platz 28: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Vonovia SE

Platz 25: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

BASF

Platz 24: BASF

BASF: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Allianz

Platz 23: Allianz

Allianz: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Bayer

Platz 22: Bayer

Bayer: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

GEA

Platz 21: GEA

GEA: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Merck

Platz 19: Merck

Merck: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

adidas

Platz 18: adidas

adidas: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Henkel vz

Platz 17: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 16: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

BMW

Platz 15: BMW

BMW: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Börse

Platz 13: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Hannover Rück

Platz 11: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Fresenius SE

Platz 10: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 9: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 8: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Symrise

Platz 7: Symrise

Symrise: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Beiersdorf

Platz 6: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

EON SE

Platz 5: EON SE

EON SE: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Scout24

Platz 4: Scout24

Scout24: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Zalando

Platz 3: Zalando

Zalando: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

SAP SE

Platz 2: SAP SE

SAP SE: 7,62 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

QIAGEN

Platz 1: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 9,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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