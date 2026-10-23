DAX in KW 43: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -12,08 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 39: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -10,26 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 38: Infineon
Infineon: -7,10 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -6,53 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: RWE
RWE: -5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Siemens
Siemens: -5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 34: Continental
Continental: -4,92 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 32: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -4,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 30: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -4,19 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 25: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 24: BASF
BASF: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 23: Allianz
Allianz: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bayer
Bayer: -1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: GEA
GEA: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Merck
Merck: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 18: adidas
adidas: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 17: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 16: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: BMW
BMW: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 11: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 10: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 9: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 8: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Symrise
Symrise: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 6: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 5: EON SE
EON SE: 3,89 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: Scout24
Scout24: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 3: Zalando
Zalando: 6,22 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 2: SAP SE
SAP SE: 7,62 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 1: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 9,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com