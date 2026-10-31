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DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 44: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

DAX in KW 44: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,818.21 EUR -221.47 EUR -0.85 %
News | Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 44 ab
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 44/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.10.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Symrise

Platz 40: Symrise

Symrise: -8,80 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Vonovia SE

Platz 39: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Beiersdorf

Platz 38: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

SAP SE

Platz 37: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

GEA

Platz 36: GEA

GEA: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Zalando

Platz 35: Zalando

Zalando: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Airbus SE

Platz 32: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Scout24

Platz 31: Scout24

Scout24: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Continental

Platz 30: Continental

Continental: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

QIAGEN

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

BMW

Platz 28: BMW

BMW: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 27: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 26: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Brenntag SE

Platz 25: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 24: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Rheinmetall

Platz 23: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Henkel vz

Platz 22: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

EON SE

Platz 20: EON SE

EON SE: 1,91 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

BASF

Platz 19: BASF

BASF: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Deutsche Börse

Platz 18: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 17: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 15: Allianz

Allianz: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

RWE

Platz 13: RWE

RWE: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Siemens

Platz 12: Siemens

Siemens: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Hannover Rück

Platz 11: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Fresenius SE

Platz 10: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Infineon

Platz 9: Infineon

Infineon: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 8: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Commerzbank

Platz 7: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

HOCHTIEF

Platz 6: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Merck

Platz 5: Merck

Merck: 5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Siemens Energy

Platz 4: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 6,94 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

adidas

Platz 3: adidas

adidas: 7,02 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Bank

Platz 2: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Bayer

Platz 1: Bayer

Bayer: 15,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

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