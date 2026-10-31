DAX in KW 44: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 44/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.10.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Symrise
Symrise: -8,80 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 39: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 38: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 37: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 36: GEA
GEA: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 35: Zalando
Zalando: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 32: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Scout24
Scout24: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 30: Continental
Continental: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 28: BMW
BMW: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 27: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 25: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 24: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: EON SE
EON SE: 1,91 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 19: BASF
BASF: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 18: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 17: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Allianz
Allianz: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: RWE
RWE: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Siemens
Siemens: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 10: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 9: Infineon
Infineon: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 7: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Merck
Merck: 5,58 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 4: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 6,94 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 3: adidas
adidas: 7,02 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bayer
Bayer: 15,01 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com