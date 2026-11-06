DAX in KW 45: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 45/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -21,68 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Infineon
Infineon: -9,50 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 37: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 35: Merck
Merck: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 34: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 33: Siemens
Siemens: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: SAP SE
SAP SE: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 30: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 29: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 28: RWE
RWE: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 24: EON SE
EON SE: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 23: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 22: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: BASF
BASF: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 20: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: GEA
GEA: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 18: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: BMW
BMW: 2,70 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 16: Allianz
Allianz: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 15: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 14: adidas
adidas: 3,56 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Symrise
Symrise: 3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 12: Zalando
Zalando: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,84 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 8: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 7: Scout24
Scout24: 4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 6: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 4,92 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 4: Continental
Continental: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 9,80 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 2: Bayer
Bayer: 9,89 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 15,52 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Accogliente Design / Shutterstock.com