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DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 45: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

DAX in KW 45: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,820.36 EUR -504.65 EUR -1.92 %
News | Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 45 ab
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 45/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Rheinmetall

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -21,68 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 39: Infineon

Infineon: -9,50 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 38: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

HOCHTIEF

Platz 37: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 36: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Merck

Platz 35: Merck

Merck: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 34: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Siemens

Platz 33: Siemens

Siemens: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 31: SAP SE

SAP SE: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Deutsche Börse

Platz 30: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Daimler Truck

Platz 29: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

RWE

Platz 28: RWE

RWE: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 26: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 25: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

EON SE

Platz 24: EON SE

EON SE: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Hannover Rück

Platz 23: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Commerzbank

Platz 22: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

BASF

Platz 21: BASF

BASF: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Airbus SE

Platz 20: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

GEA

Platz 19: GEA

GEA: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 18: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

BMW

Platz 17: BMW

BMW: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Allianz

Platz 16: Allianz

Allianz: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Beiersdorf

Platz 15: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

adidas

Platz 14: adidas

adidas: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Symrise

Platz 13: Symrise

Symrise: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Zalando

Platz 12: Zalando

Zalando: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Henkel vz

Platz 11: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 9: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 8: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Scout24

Platz 7: Scout24

Scout24: 4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Deutsche Bank

Platz 6: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Continental

Platz 4: Continental

Continental: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius SE

Platz 3: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 9,80 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Bayer

Platz 2: Bayer

Bayer: 9,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 15,52 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Accogliente Design / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.