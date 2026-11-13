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DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 46: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

DAX in KW 46: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
26,756.70 EUR -15.18 EUR -0.06 %
News | Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 46 ab
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 46/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Rheinmetall

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 39: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 38: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 37: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

BMW

Platz 36: BMW

BMW: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 35: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 34: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Beiersdorf

Platz 33: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 32: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

BASF

Platz 31: BASF

BASF: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

QIAGEN

Platz 30: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Merck

Platz 29: Merck

Merck: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Symrise

Platz 28: Symrise

Symrise: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

SAP SE

Platz 27: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

GEA

Platz 25: GEA

GEA: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Bayer

Platz 24: Bayer

Bayer: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

adidas

Platz 23: adidas

adidas: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 22: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

EON SE

Platz 21: EON SE

EON SE: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Scout24

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Fresenius SE

Platz 19: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Hannover Rück

Platz 18: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

HOCHTIEF

Platz 17: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Zalando

Platz 15: Zalando

Zalando: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Börse

Platz 14: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

RWE

Platz 13: RWE

RWE: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Commerzbank

Platz 11: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Henkel vz

Platz 10: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Continental

Platz 9: Continental

Continental: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,96 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Deutsche Bank

Platz 7: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Airbus SE

Platz 6: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 5: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Allianz

Platz 4: Allianz

Allianz: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siemens

Platz 3: Siemens

Siemens: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Infineon

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Accogliente Design / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.