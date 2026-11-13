DAX in KW 46: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 46/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 38: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 37: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: BMW
BMW: -3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 31: BASF
BASF: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 30: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Merck
Merck: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 28: Symrise
Symrise: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 27: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 25: GEA
GEA: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 24: Bayer
Bayer: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 23: adidas
adidas: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 22: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: EON SE
EON SE: 2,02 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 19: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 17: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zalando
Zalando: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 13: RWE
RWE: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 9: Continental
Continental: 4,89 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,96 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 7: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 6: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 5,29 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 4: Allianz
Allianz: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Siemens
Siemens: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 9,00 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 11,16 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Bildquellen: Accogliente Design / Shutterstock.com