DAX in KW 47: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 47/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.11.2026 und dem 20.11.2026. Stand ist der 20.11.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: SAP SE
SAP SE: -13,95 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -12,22 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Scout24
Scout24: -11,26 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 37: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -9,87 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 36: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -9,72 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -9,42 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: BASF
BASF: -9,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 33: Infineon
Infineon: -8,89 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -8,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Siemens
Siemens: -8,86 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -8,10 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -7,69 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: adidas
adidas: -7,12 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: BMW
BMW: -7,06 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: RWE
RWE: -6,51 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,26 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 23: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 22: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Continental
Continental: -5,75 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bayer
Bayer: -5,59 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -5,18 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 17: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 15: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 14: EON SE
EON SE: -4,42 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 13: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 12: GEA
GEA: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 11: Symrise
Symrise: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Merck
Merck: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 8: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,89 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zalando
Zalando: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 1: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Bildquellen: Accogliente Design / Shutterstock.com