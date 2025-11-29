DAX in KW 48: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 48/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.11.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,57 Prozent
Platz 39: EON SE
EON SE: -0,97 Prozent
Platz 38: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,91 Prozent
Platz 37: RWE
RWE: -0,68 Prozent
Platz 36: Scout24
Scout24: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 35: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 34: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,51 Prozent
Platz 33: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,83 Prozent
Platz 32: Symrise
Symrise: 0,85 Prozent
Platz 31: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 0,99 Prozent
Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,06 Prozent
Platz 29: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 28: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 26: GEA
GEA: 1,83 Prozent
Platz 25: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,84 Prozent
Platz 24: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 23: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,00 Prozent
Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,18 Prozent
Platz 21: BASF
BASF: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 20: Allianz
Allianz: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,56 Prozent
Platz 18: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,59 Prozent
Platz 17: Continental
Continental: 2,87 Prozent
Platz 16: Merck
Merck: 3,29 Prozent
Platz 15: BMW
BMW: 3,48 Prozent
Platz 14: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 3,77 Prozent
Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,86 Prozent
Platz 12: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,88 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 4,17 Prozent
Platz 10: Siemens
Siemens: 4,18 Prozent
Platz 9: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,26 Prozent
Platz 8: Zalando
Zalando: 4,79 Prozent
Platz 7: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 5,30 Prozent
Platz 6: adidas
adidas: 5,80 Prozent
Platz 5: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 6,41 Prozent
Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 7,27 Prozent
Platz 3: Bayer
Bayer: 10,51 Prozent
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 14,38 Prozent
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 14,62 Prozent
