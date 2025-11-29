DAX23.837 +0,3%Est505.668 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,08 -0,9%Nas23.366 +0,7%Bitcoin78.184 -0,3%Euro1,1593 ±0,0%Öl63,20 -0,3%Gold4.112 -2,5%
DAX in KW 48: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

29.11.25 03:23 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.836,8 PKT 68,8 PKT 0,29%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 48 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 48/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.11.2025 und dem 28.11.2025. Stand ist der 28.11.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: EON SE

EON SE: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 38: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 37: RWE

RWE: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Scout24

Scout24: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 35: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 34: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Symrise

Symrise: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 31: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 29: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 28: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 26: GEA

GEA: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 25: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 24: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 23: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: BASF

BASF: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 20: Allianz

Allianz: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 17: Continental

Continental: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Merck

Merck: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 15: BMW

BMW: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens

Siemens: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 9: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 8: Zalando

Zalando: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 6: adidas

adidas: 5,80 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 6,41 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bayer

Bayer: 10,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 14,38 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 14,62 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

