DAX in KW 48: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 48/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.11.2026 und dem 27.11.2026. Stand ist der 27.11.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -10,12 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Infineon
Infineon: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Bayer
Bayer: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Siemens
Siemens: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 35: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 34: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 33: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 32: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 31: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: 1,39 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 27: EON SE
EON SE: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 26: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 25: Continental
Continental: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 23: BASF
BASF: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 22: Allianz
Allianz: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 21: RWE
RWE: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Merck
Merck: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 19: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Symrise
Symrise: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 17: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 16: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Platz 15: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 12: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 4,50 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Scout24
Scout24: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 10: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 9: adidas
adidas: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zalando
Zalando: 5,63 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 6,12 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 6,15 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 6,51 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 9,55 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: BMW
BMW: 9,73 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 14,09 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Accogliente Design / Shutterstock.com