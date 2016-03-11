DCT Industrial Trust® Announces Tax Treatment of 2017 Dividend

DCT Industrial Trust® (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company, announced today the income tax treatment of its 2017 distributions to holders of its Common Stock.

For holders of DCT Industrial Common Stock, the 2017 quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share includes one quarterly distribution declared in 2016 and paid in 2017 and three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2017. Additionally, the return of capital percentage on common stock dividends is also reported in the Investors section of the DCT Industrial website at www.dctindustrial.com, on Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting required under Internal Revenue Code Section 6045B.

The 2017 dividend characteristics are as follows:

DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Common Stock CUSIP Number 233153204 2017 Ordinary 2017 Qualified 2017 Return of Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date Cash Dividend Taxable Dividend Taxable Dividend 2017 Capital Gain1 Section 1250 Gain1 Capital Amounts per share 11/3/20162 12/23/2016 1/5/2017 $ 0.310000 $ 0.306399 $ - $ 0.003053 $ 0.003053 $ 0.000548 2/2/2017 3/31/2017 4/12/2017 $ 0.310000 $ 0.306399 $ - $ 0.003053 $ 0.003053 $ 0.000548 5/4/2017 6/30/2017 7/12/2017 $ 0.310000 $ 0.306399 $ - $ 0.003053 $ 0.003053 $ 0.000548 8/3/2017 10/6/2017 10/18/2017 $ 0.310000 $ 0.306399 $ - $ 0.003053 $ 0.003053 $ 0.000548 $ 1.240000 $ 1.225596 $ - $ 0.012212 $ 0.012212 $ 0.002192

(1) Capital Gain includes Section 1250 Gain. (2) The fourth quarter dividend declared on November 3, 2016 and paid on January 5, 2017 is considered a 2017 dividend for federal income tax purposes.

About DCT Industrial Trust®

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the U.S. DCTs actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of September 30, 2016, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.5 million square feet of properties leased to approximately 900 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.

