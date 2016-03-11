DCT Industrial Trust® Announces Tax Treatment of 2017 Dividend

DCT Industrial Trust® (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company,
announced today the income tax treatment of its 2017 distributions to
holders of its Common Stock.
For holders of DCT Industrial Common Stock, the 2017 quarterly dividend
of $0.31 per share includes one quarterly distribution declared in 2016
and paid in 2017 and three quarterly distributions declared and paid in
2017. Additionally, the return of capital percentage on common stock
dividends is also reported in the Investors section of the DCT
Industrial website at www.dctindustrial.com,
on Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting required under
Internal Revenue Code Section 6045B.
The 2017 dividend characteristics are as follows:
|
DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Common Stock
|
CUSIP Number 233153204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Ordinary
|
|
2017 Qualified
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Return of
|
Declaration Date
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
Cash Dividend
|
|
Taxable Dividend
|
|
Taxable Dividend
|
|
2017 Capital Gain1
|
|
Section 1250 Gain1
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts per share
|
11/3/20162
|
|
12/23/2016
|
|
1/5/2017
|
|
$
|
0.310000
|
|
$
|
0.306399
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.000548
|
2/2/2017
|
|
3/31/2017
|
|
4/12/2017
|
|
$
|
0.310000
|
|
$
|
0.306399
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.000548
|
5/4/2017
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
7/12/2017
|
|
$
|
0.310000
|
|
$
|
0.306399
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.000548
|
8/3/2017
|
|
10/6/2017
|
|
10/18/2017
|
|
$
|
0.310000
|
|
$
|
0.306399
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.003053
|
|
$
|
0.000548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.240000
|
|
$
|
1.225596
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.012212
|
|
$
|
0.012212
|
|
$
|
0.002192
|
(1)
|
|
Capital Gain includes Section 1250 Gain.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
The fourth quarter dividend declared on November 3, 2016 and paid on
January 5, 2017 is considered a 2017 dividend for federal income tax
purposes.
|
|
|
About DCT Industrial Trust®
DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the
ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of
bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand
distribution markets in the U.S. DCTs actively-managed portfolio is
strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to
take advantage of market dynamics. As of September 30, 2016, the Company
owned interests in approximately 73.5 million square feet of properties
leased to approximately 900 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from
Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional
information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for DCT Industrial.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006302/en/