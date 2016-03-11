18.01.2018 22:10
DCT Industrial Trust® Announces Tax Treatment of 2017 Dividend

DCT Industrial Trust® (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company, announced today the income tax treatment of its 2017 distributions to holders of its Common Stock.

For holders of DCT Industrial Common Stock, the 2017 quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share includes one quarterly distribution declared in 2016 and paid in 2017 and three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2017. Additionally, the return of capital percentage on common stock dividends is also reported in the Investors section of the DCT Industrial website at www.dctindustrial.com, on Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting required under Internal Revenue Code Section 6045B.

The 2017 dividend characteristics are as follows:

DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP Number 233153204
 
        2017 Ordinary   2017 Qualified       2017 Return of
Declaration Date   Record Date   Payment Date   Cash Dividend   Taxable Dividend   Taxable Dividend  

2017 Capital Gain1

 

Section 1250 Gain1

  Capital

Amounts per share

11/3/20162

12/23/2016 1/5/2017 $

0.310000

$ 0.306399 $ - $ 0.003053 $ 0.003053 $ 0.000548
2/2/2017 3/31/2017 4/12/2017 $

0.310000

$ 0.306399 $ - $ 0.003053 $ 0.003053 $ 0.000548
5/4/2017 6/30/2017 7/12/2017 $

0.310000

$ 0.306399 $ - $ 0.003053 $ 0.003053 $ 0.000548
8/3/2017 10/6/2017 10/18/2017 $

0.310000

  $ 0.306399   $ -   $ 0.003053   $ 0.003053   $ 0.000548

$

1.240000

 

$

1.225596

 

$

-

 

$

0.012212

 

$

0.012212

 

$

0.002192

(1)

  Capital Gain includes Section 1250 Gain.
 

(2)

The fourth quarter dividend declared on November 3, 2016 and paid on January 5, 2017 is considered a 2017 dividend for federal income tax purposes.
 

About DCT Industrial Trust®

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the U.S. DCTs actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of September 30, 2016, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.5 million square feet of properties leased to approximately 900 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for DCT Industrial.

