DCT Industrial Trust® Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call on February 2, 2018

DCT Industrial Trust® (the "Company) (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate
company, today announced it will release financial results for the full
year and quarter ending December 31, 2017, after the market closes on
Thursday, February 1, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to
review its financial results, initial 2018 earnings guidance and recent
business activity at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, February 2, 2018.
Interested parties may access the live conference call by dialing (877)
506-6112 or (412) 902-6686. Additionally, a webcast of the call can be
accessed from the Companys website at www.dctindustrial.com
in the Investors section.
A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, May 2, 2018,
and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and
entering the passcode 10115520. A webcast replay will also be available
until February 2, 2019. The webcast can be accessed in the Investors
section of the DCT Industrial website: www.dctindustrial.com.
About DCT Industrial Trust®
DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the
ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of
bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand
distribution markets in the United States. DCTs actively-managed
portfolio is strategically located near population centers and
well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of September
30, 2017, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.7 million
square feet of properties leased to approximately 870 customers. DCT
maintains a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from
S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103006020/en/