03.01.2018 22:10
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DCT Industrial Trust® Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call on February 2, 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

DCT Industrial Trust® (the "Company) (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company, today announced it will release financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2017, after the market closes on Thursday, February 1, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results, initial 2018 earnings guidance and recent business activity at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Click to Tweet: DCT invites you to join its fourth quarter 2017 conference call on February 2, 2018. Details at: http://bit.ly/2hMZimC @DCTIndustrial

Interested parties may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 506-6112 or (412) 902-6686. Additionally, a webcast of the call can be accessed from the Companys website at www.dctindustrial.com in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, May 2, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the passcode 10115520. A webcast replay will also be available until February 2, 2019. The webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the DCT Industrial website: www.dctindustrial.com.

About DCT Industrial Trust®

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCTs actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.7 million square feet of properties leased to approximately 870 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for DCT Industrial.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu DCT Industrial Trust Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.09.17
DCT Industrial Trust started at neutral with $59 stock fair value estimate at Janney (MarketWatch)
29.09.17
DCT Industrial Trust started at neutral with $59 stock fair value estimate at Janney (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DCT Industrial Trust News
RSS Feed
DCT Industrial Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DCT Industrial Trust Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.12.2014DCT Industrial Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2014DCT Industrial Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DCT Industrial Trust Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DCT Industrial Trust News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere DCT Industrial Trust News
Anzeige

Inside

Gold: Preiserholung in 2018  das sind die Gründe!
Fondsbesteuerung: Was hat sich verändert?
So wird das Aktienjahr 2018! Das Webinar startet heute um 19 Uhr.
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Activision Blizzard - Bereit zum Angriff. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
UBS: Allianz SE: Weiteres Abwärtspotenzial vorhanden
DZ BANK  DAX: Unfreundlicher Start in das neue Jahr für Käufe genutzt
Vontobel: Roche übernimmt Ignyta für USD 27,00 pro Aktie
HSBC: S&P 500® (Monthly) - Nochmalige Trenddynamisierung
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Charttechnischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte 2018

Nicht verpassen: Am 4. Januar Live-Webinar mit einer Analyse der langfristigen Chartbildern von Zinsen, EUR/USD, Rohstoffen und Aktien. Exklusiv für den Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur DCT Industrial Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DCT Industrial Trust Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

Amazon hat einen 5-Milliarden-Bieterkrieg ausgelöst
Pepsi verstärkt "besorgniserregenden" Trend in deutschen Supermärkten
Geld zu sparen, wird nicht reich machen, so ein Paar, das mit 35 Jahren in Rente ging
Mega-Deal geplant? Laut Analysten könnte Apple Netflix übernehmen
Seit einem Jahr testet Finnland das Grundeinkommen - das sind die verblüffenden Folgen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest -- Dow freundlich -- Fed-Protokoll zeigt Unsicherheit über Folgen der US-Steuerreform -- Tesla Absatzzahlen erwartet: Enttäuscht Musk erneut? -- Bitcoin, Amazon im Fokus

Gewinnwarnung: American Express erwartet wegen Steuerreform negatives Quartalsergebnis. US-Autoabsatz rückt Fahrzeugbauer in den Fokus. Apple 2018: Das kommt auf Anleger zu. Intel-Aktie unter Druck: Schwerwiegender Designfehler in Chips könnte PCs ausbremsen. Spotify reichte offenbar vertraulichen Antrag für Börsengang ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 51: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2017
Welches Geschenk liegt am häufigsten unter dem Baum?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
03.01.18
DAX schließt fest -- Dow freundlich -- Fed-Protokoll zeigt Unsicherheit über Folgen der US-Steuerreform -- Tesla Absatzzahlen erwartet: Enttäuscht Musk erneut? -- Bitcoin, Amazon im Fokus
Euro am Sonntag
01:00 Uhr
Boeing: Große Gewinne mit den Riesenjets
Ausland
03.01.18
Gewinnwarnung: American Express erwartet wegen Steuerreform negatives Quartalsergebnis
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
GeelyA0CACX
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655
CommerzbankCBK100
AlibabaA117ME
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400