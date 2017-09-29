DCT Industrial Trust® Joins Other Leading Industrial REITs in Conforming Certain Non-GAAP Operating Metrics

DCT Industrial Trust® (the "Company) (NYSE: DCT) today announced that a
group of leading industrial real estate investment trusts, including,
along with the Company, Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), EastGroup
Properties (EGP), First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), Liberty
Property Trust (LPT), Prologis Inc. (PLD), and STAG Industrial, Inc.
(STAG) (the "Industrial REIT Group), has agreed on a consistent
methodology to calculate various non-GAAP property operating metrics.
These non-GAAP metrics include common methodologies for determining
property stabilization and occupancy as well as reporting of comparative
changes in rental rates and tenant retention rates. In addition, the
Industrial REIT Group has agreed on the definition of the annual pool of
properties ("Same-Store pool) used in calculating Same-Store or same
property net operating income growth ("Same-Store NOI). Specifically,
the annual Same-Store pool will only include properties held as of the
beginning of the prior calendar year which were stabilized (according to
the agreed upon definition) throughout both periods presented.
Beginning in the first quarter of 2018, all members of the Industrial
REIT Group have agreed to calculate these non-GAAP metrics based on the
agreed upon methodologies. These conforming calculations are consistent
with the methodology DCT used to calculate these metrics throughout
2017. 2018 guidance provided by members of the Industrial REIT Group
will also be based on the revised methodologies.
Although there may be minor distinctions between how companies within
the Industrial REIT Group calculate a given metric or in the terminology
used, the collective intent is to produce calculations that are
consistent in all material respects.
