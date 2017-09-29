17.01.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DCT Industrial Trust® Joins Other Leading Industrial REITs in Conforming Certain Non-GAAP Operating Metrics

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

DCT Industrial Trust® (the "Company) (NYSE: DCT) today announced that a group of leading industrial real estate investment trusts, including, along with the Company, Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), EastGroup Properties (EGP), First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), Liberty Property Trust (LPT), Prologis Inc. (PLD), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) (the "Industrial REIT Group), has agreed on a consistent methodology to calculate various non-GAAP property operating metrics. These non-GAAP metrics include common methodologies for determining property stabilization and occupancy as well as reporting of comparative changes in rental rates and tenant retention rates. In addition, the Industrial REIT Group has agreed on the definition of the annual pool of properties ("Same-Store pool) used in calculating Same-Store or same property net operating income growth ("Same-Store NOI). Specifically, the annual Same-Store pool will only include properties held as of the beginning of the prior calendar year which were stabilized (according to the agreed upon definition) throughout both periods presented.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2018, all members of the Industrial REIT Group have agreed to calculate these non-GAAP metrics based on the agreed upon methodologies. These conforming calculations are consistent with the methodology DCT used to calculate these metrics throughout 2017. 2018 guidance provided by members of the Industrial REIT Group will also be based on the revised methodologies.

Although there may be minor distinctions between how companies within the Industrial REIT Group calculate a given metric or in the terminology used, the collective intent is to produce calculations that are consistent in all material respects.

About DCT Industrial Trust®

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCTs actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.7 million square feet of properties leased to approximately 870 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for DCT Industrial.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu DCT Industrial Trust Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.09.17
DCT Industrial Trust started at neutral with $59 stock fair value estimate at Janney (MarketWatch)
29.09.17
DCT Industrial Trust started at neutral with $59 stock fair value estimate at Janney (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DCT Industrial Trust News
RSS Feed
DCT Industrial Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DCT Industrial Trust Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.12.2014DCT Industrial Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2014DCT Industrial Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DCT Industrial Trust Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DCT Industrial Trust News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere DCT Industrial Trust News
Anzeige

Inside

15 Jahre Sparen kann sich mehr lohnen als 30 Jahre
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
SOCIETE GENERALE: Heute 19 Uhr der Eisbär Erich Schmidt im Webinar!!!
DAX, MDAX und SDAX im Chart-Check  das sind jetzt die neuen Kursziele nach dem Jahresauftakt!
DZ BANK  Vinci: Profiteur globalen Wachstums
HSBC: Nordex und Dialog Semiconductor im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer
UBS: BMW AG - Ausbruch eröffnet weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Vontobel: Übernimmt Apple Netflix?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur DCT Industrial Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DCT Industrial Trust Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

Heimlich, still und leise ist ein Berliner Unternehmen zu einem der erfolgreichsten Start-ups in Europa aufgestiegen
"Widerspricht jeglicher Vernunft": Ein Experte erklärt, warum die Deutschen so sehr am Bargeld hängen
Ein reines Solarauto galt bisher als unmöglich - doch schon 2019 will ein Hersteller das Gegenteil beweisen
Wie vor 100 Jahren: Warum Tesla dasselbe Schicksal droht wie Ford
Fiese Masche: Diesen Fehler solltet man am Geldautomat im Urlaub unbedingt vermeiden

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt nach Allzeithoch fester -- Goldman Sachs macht ersten Verlust seit 2011 -- Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 10.000-Dollar-Marke -- Apple, Zalando im Fokus

Steinhoff-Aktie legt zu - Mögliche Finanzspritze. Ferrari will Tesla mit E-Auto herausfordern. Euro-Höhenflug: Wieso in der EZB erste Sorgen aufkommen. Bank of America muss Gewinneinbruch wegen US-Steuerreform hinnehmen. Rutsch bei Südzucker-Aktie geht weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 2: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Aktienposition?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Neuer Platz Eins
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wünschen Sie sich, dass sich Union und SPD erneut auf eine große Koalition (GroKo) einigen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt nach Allzeithoch fester -- Goldman Sachs macht ersten Verlust seit 2011 -- Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 10.000-Dollar-Marke -- Apple, Zalando im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:51 Uhr
Mit dem "Immobilien Boom" Zertifikat vom Aufschwung der Immo-Branche profitieren
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Krones, Bayer, Hella und Munich Re
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
AlibabaA117ME
Nordex AGA0D655
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
General Electric Co.851144
Siemens AG723610
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9