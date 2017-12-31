DCT Industrial Trust® Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

DCT Industrial Trust® (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company, today
announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.
Net income attributable to common stockholders ("Net Earnings) for Q1
2018 was $0.52 per diluted share compared with $0.16 per diluted share
reported for Q1 2017, a 225.0 percent increase.
Funds from operations ("FFO), as adjusted, attributable to common
stockholders and unitholders for Q1 2018 was $0.63 per diluted share,
compared with $0.61 per diluted share for Q1 2017, a 3.3 percent
increase.
Property Results and Leasing Activity
As of March 31, 2018, DCT Industrial owned 393 consolidated operating
properties, totaling 63.3 million square feet, with occupancy of 97.7
percent, a decrease of 10 basis points from Q4 2017 and an increase of
20 basis points over Q1 2017. Additionally, approximately 437,000 square
feet or 0.7 percent of DCT Industrials total consolidated operating
portfolio was leased but not occupied as of March 31, 2018, which does
not take into consideration 843,000 square feet of leased space in
developments under construction or in pre-development. During the first
quarter, the impact of acquisitions, dispositions and placing
developments and redevelopments into operations decreased consolidated
operating occupancy by 10 basis points, compared to Q4 2017.
In Q1 2018, the Company signed leases totaling 2.5 million square feet
with rental rates increasing 35.0 percent on a straight-line basis and
14.2 percent on a cash basis, compared to the corresponding expiring
leases. The Companys tenant retention rate was 81.6 percent in Q1 2018.
Net operating income ("NOI) was $82.5 million in Q1 2018, compared with
$81.7 million in Q4 2017.
Comparing Q1 2018 to Q1 2017, NOI from the Quarterly Same-Store
Portfolio increased 6.4 percent on a cash basis and 2.9 percent on a
straight-line basis, which excludes revenue from lease terminations.
Quarterly Same-Store Portfolio occupancy averaged 97.8 percent in Q1
2018, an increase of 60 points compared with Q1 2017. Quarterly
Same-Store Portfolio occupancy as of March 31, 2018 was 97.8 percent.
For definitions of Financial Measures see page 8 of this release and
page 21 in DCT Industrials First Quarter 2018 Supplemental Reporting
Package.
Investment Activity
Acquisitions
Since DCT Industrials Q4 2017 Earnings Release, the Company acquired a
value-add, 37,000 square foot, Class A building in the 880-Corridor of
the East Bay market in Northern California for $7.1 million. The
building was 100 percent occupied at closing, however, the tenant is
expected to vacate upon the expiration of their lease in Q3 2018. The
Company expects a stabilized cash yield of 4.6 percent upon
stabilization.
Development
Since the Companys Q4 2017 Earnings Release, DCT Industrial purchased
40.2 acres for the future development of 717,000 square feet.
Highlights since DCT Industrials Q4 2017 Earnings Release:
In Q1 2018:
-
Executed a 73,000 square foot lease for DCT Miller Road in the
Northwest submarket of Dallas, bringing the 270,000 square foot
development to 100 percent leased.
-
Executed a 95,000 square foot lease for DCT North Satellite
Distribution Center in the I-85/Northwest submarket of Atlanta,
bringing the 549,000 square foot development to 100 percent leased.
-
Executed a 63,000 square foot lease for DCT Stockyards Industrial
Center in the City South submarket of Chicago, bringing the 167,000
square foot development to 37.9 percent leased.
-
Commenced construction on DCT Airport Distribution Center Building E
in the Southeast submarket of Orlando, a 102,000 square foot building.
Shell construction is scheduled to be complete in Q3 2018.
-
Acquired 9.2 acres in the Inland Empire West submarket of Southern
California to develop DCT Fontana West Logistics Center, a 207,000
square foot facility.
Since March 31, 2018:
-
Acquired 26.0 acres in the I-55 submarket of Chicago to develop DCT
Pinnacle Industrial Center, a 407,000 square foot facility.
-
Acquired 5.0 acres in the 880-Corridor in the East Bay market in
Northern California to develop DCT Hayman Logistics Center, a 103,000
square foot facility.
Dispositions
Since DCT Industrials Q4 2017 Earnings Release, the Company sold three
buildings totaling 109,000 square feet. These transactions generated
total gross proceeds of $14.9 million and have an expected year-one
weighted-average cash yield of 5.8 percent.
The table below summarizes dispositions since the Company's Q4 2017
Earnings Release:
|
Market
|
|
|
Submarket
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
Closed
|
Atlanta
|
|
|
I-85 Northeast
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
Feb-18
|
Southern California (2 buildings)
|
|
|
North County San Diego
|
|
|
97,000
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
Apr-18
|
Total/Weighted Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
109,000
|
|
|
88.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Markets
In Q1 2018, DCT Industrial raised $10.8 million in net proceeds from the
sale of common stock through its "at the market equity offering. The
Company issued approximately 191,000 shares at a weighted-average price
of $57.36 per share. The proceeds were used to fund development and
redevelopment and general corporate activities.
Dividend
DCT Industrials Board of Directors declared a $0.36 per share quarterly
cash dividend payable on July 11, 2018 to stockholders of record as of
June 29, 2018.
Conference Call, Guidance and Annual Meeting of
Stockholders
In light of DCT Industrials proposed merger announced earlier today,
the Q1 2018 conference call is canceled and the Company will no longer
provide guidance. Further, the DCT Industrial Annual Meeting of
Stockholders, scheduled for May 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. is canceled.
Supplemental information is available in the Investors section of the
Companys website at www.dctindustrial.com
or by e-mail request to investorrelations@dctindustrial.com.
Interested parties may also obtain additional information from the SECs
website at www.sec.gov.
About DCT Industrial Trust®
DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing
in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of
bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand
distribution markets in the United States. DCTs actively-managed
portfolio is strategically located near population centers and
well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of March 31,
2018, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.7 million square
feet of properties leased to approximately 840 customers. DCT maintains
a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global
Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share information)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
$
|
1,172,654
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,162,908
|
|
Buildings and improvements
|
|
|
3,336,574
|
|
|
|
3,284,976
|
|
Intangible lease assets
|
|
|
60,791
|
|
|
|
65,919
|
|
Construction in progress
|
|
|
162,794
|
|
|
|
149,994
|
|
Total investment in properties
|
|
|
4,732,813
|
|
|
|
4,663,797
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(947,731
|
)
|
|
|
(919,186
|
)
|
Net investment in properties
|
|
|
3,785,082
|
|
|
|
3,744,611
|
|
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
|
|
|
73,691
|
|
|
|
72,231
|
|
Net investment in real estate
|
|
|
3,858,773
|
|
|
|
3,816,842
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
12,371
|
|
|
|
10,522
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
68,613
|
|
|
|
14,768
|
|
Straight-line rent and other receivables, net of allowance for
doubtful
accounts of $413 and $425, respectively
|
|
|
81,980
|
|
|
|
80,119
|
|
Other assets, net
|
|
|
30,958
|
|
|
|
25,740
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
3,146
|
|
|
|
62,681
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
4,055,841
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,010,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
$
|
95,020
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,150
|
|
Distributions payable
|
|
|
35,182
|
|
|
|
35,070
|
|
Tenant prepaids and security deposits
|
|
|
37,174
|
|
|
|
34,946
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
36,511
|
|
|
|
34,172
|
|
Intangible lease liabilities, net
|
|
|
17,915
|
|
|
|
18,482
|
|
Line of credit
|
|
|
264,000
|
|
|
|
234,000
|
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
|
|
1,328,576
|
|
|
|
1,328,225
|
|
Mortgage notes
|
|
|
158,350
|
|
|
|
160,129
|
|
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
1,035
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,972,819
|
|
|
|
1,961,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
none
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares-in-trust, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
none outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized,
94,075,171
and 93,707,264 shares issued and outstanding as
of March 31, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
2,999,304
|
|
|
|
2,985,122
|
|
Distributions in excess of earnings
|
|
|
(1,005,434
|
)
|
|
|
(1,022,605
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(7,352
|
)
|
|
|
(11,893
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
1,987,459
|
|
|
|
1,951,561
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
95,563
|
|
|
|
97,902
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
2,083,022
|
|
|
|
2,049,463
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
4,055,841
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,010,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share information)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
|
|
$
|
109,423
|
|
|
|
$
|
105,424
|
|
Institutional capital management and other fees
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
109,807
|
|
|
|
105,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental expenses
|
|
|
10,239
|
|
|
|
9,462
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
|
|
16,724
|
|
|
|
16,766
|
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
41,232
|
|
|
|
41,605
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
7,464
|
|
|
|
7,192
|
|
Casualty loss (gain)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
75,664
|
|
|
|
74,755
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
34,143
|
|
|
|
31,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, net
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
Gain on dispositions of real estate interests
|
|
|
32,190
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(16,050
|
)
|
|
|
(16,755
|
)
|
Interest and other income (expense)
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Impairment loss on land
|
|
|
(371
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit expense and other taxes
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
|
(134
|
)
|
Consolidated net income of DCT Industrial Trust Inc.
|
|
|
50,942
|
|
|
|
15,789
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(2,119
|
)
|
|
|
(830
|
)
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
48,823
|
|
|
|
14,959
|
|
Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating
securities
|
|
|
(271
|
)
|
|
|
(161
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
48,552
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
Basic
|
|
|
93,812
|
|
|
|
91,751
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
93,837
|
|
|
|
91,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions declared per common share
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common
Stockholders to Funds from Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share and unit data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders
to FFO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
48,823
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,959
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
41,232
|
|
|
|
41,605
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, net
|
|
|
(1,077
|
)
|
|
|
(1,516
|
)
|
Equity in FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures(1)
|
|
|
2,751
|
|
|
|
3,238
|
|
Gain on dispositions of real estate interests
|
|
|
(32,190
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Loss on dispositions of non-depreciable real estate
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interest in the above adjustments
|
|
|
(543
|
)
|
|
|
(1,835
|
)
|
FFO attributable to unitholders
|
|
|
2,091
|
|
|
|
2,254
|
|
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders basic and
diluted(2)
|
|
|
61,084
|
|
|
|
58,679
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss on land
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Hedge ineffectiveness (non-cash)(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common stockholders and
unitholders basic
and diluted
|
|
|
$
|
61,455
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per common share and unit basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
FFO per common share and unit diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO, as adjusted, per common share and unit basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
FFO, as adjusted, per common share and unit diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO weighted average common shares and units outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares for net earnings per share
|
|
|
93,812
|
|
|
|
91,751
|
|
Participating securities
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
Units
|
|
|
3,323
|
|
|
|
3,665
|
|
FFO weighted average common shares, participating securities and
units outstanding basic
|
|
|
97,641
|
|
|
|
95,882
|
|
Dilutive common stock equivalents
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
FFO weighted average common shares, participating securities and
units outstanding diluted
|
|
|
97,666
|
|
|
|
96,015
|
|
(1)
|
|
Equity in FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures is determined as
our share of FFO from each unconsolidated joint venture. See DCT
Industrial's first quarter 2018 supplemental reporting package for
additional information.
|
(2)
|
|
FFO as defined by the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts (NAREIT).
|
(3)
|
|
Effective as of January 1, 2017, the Company no longer
separately records hedge ineffectiveness per the adoption of the
Derivatives and Hedging accounting standard update ("ASU) 2017-12.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For information related to our Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
please see our First Quarter 2018 Supplemental
The
following table is a reconciliation of our reported net income
attributable to common stockholders to our net
operating
income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
(unaudited, in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders
to NOI:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
48,823
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,959
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
2,119
|
|
|
|
830
|
|
Income tax expense and other taxes
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
Impairment loss on land
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other (income) expense
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
16,050
|
|
|
|
16,755
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, net
|
|
|
(1,077
|
)
|
|
|
(1,516
|
)
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
7,464
|
|
|
|
7,192
|
|
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
41,232
|
|
|
|
41,605
|
|
Gain on dispositions of real estate interests
|
|
|
(32,190
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Casualty loss (gain)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
Institutional capital management and other fees
|
|
|
(384
|
)
|
|
|
(472
|
)
|
Total NOI
|
|
|
$
|
82,460
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Same-Store Portfolio NOI:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total NOI
|
|
|
$
|
82,460
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,196
|
|
Less NOI non-same-store properties
|
|
|
(6,002
|
)
|
|
|
(4,617
|
)
|
Less revenue from lease terminations
|
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
|
(502
|
)
|
Add early termination straight-line rent adjustment
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
NOI, excluding revenue from lease terminations
|
|
|
76,244
|
|
|
|
74,094
|
|
Less straight-line rents, net of related bad debt expense
|
|
|
(783
|
)
|
|
|
(2,975
|
)
|
Less amortization of above/(below) market rents
|
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
|
(745
|
)
|
Cash NOI, excluding revenue from lease terminations
|
|
|
$
|
74,906
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Measures
Terms not otherwise defined below are as defined in our First Quarter
2018 Supplemental Reporting Package.
NOI is defined as rental revenues, which includes expense
reimbursements, less rental expenses and real estate taxes, and excludes
institutional capital management fees, depreciation, amortization,
casualty and involuntary conversion gain (loss), impairment, general and
administrative expenses, equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated
joint ventures, interest expense, interest and other income and income
tax expense and other taxes. DCT Industrial considers NOI to be an
appropriate supplemental performance measure because NOI reflects the
operating performance of DCT Industrials properties and excludes
certain items that are not considered to be controllable in connection
with the management of the properties such as amortization,
depreciation, impairment, interest expense, interest and other income,
income tax expense and other taxes and general and administrative
expenses. We also present NOI excluding lease termination revenue as it
is not considered to be indicative of recurring operating performance.
However, NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of DCT
Industrials overall financial performance since it excludes expenses
which could materially impact our results of operations. Further, DCT
Industrials NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate
companies, as they may use different methodologies for calculating NOI.
Therefore, DCT Industrial believes net income, as defined by GAAP, to be
the most appropriate measure to evaluate DCT Industrials overall
financial performance.
We calculate Cash NOI as NOI excluding non-cash amounts recorded for
straight-line rents including related bad debt expense and the
amortization of above and below market rents. DCT Industrial considers
Cash NOI to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because
Cash NOI reflects the operating performance of DCT Industrials
properties and excludes certain non-cash items that are not considered
to be controllable in connection with the management of the property
such as accounting adjustments for straight-line rent and the
amortization of above or below market rent. Additionally, DCT Industrial
presents Cash NOI, excluding revenue from lease terminations, as such
revenue is not considered indicative of recurring operating performance.
The Quarterly Same-Store Portfolio includes all consolidated stabilized
acquisitions acquired before January 1, 2017 and all consolidated
Value-Add Acquisitions, developments and Redevelopments stabilized prior
to January 1, 2017. Once a property is included in the Quarterly
Portfolio, it remains until it is subsequently disposed or placed into
redevelopment. We consider NOI and Cash NOI from our Quarterly
Same-Store Portfolio to be a useful measure in evaluating our financial
performance and to improve comparability between periods by including
only properties owned for comparable periods.
The Annual Same-Store Portfolio includes all consolidated stabilized
acquisitions acquired before January 1, 2017 and all consolidated
Value-Add Acquisitions, developments and Redevelopments stabilized prior
to January 1, 2017. Once a property is included in the Annual Same-Store
Portfolio, it remains until it is subsequently disposed or placed into
redevelopment. We consider NOI from our Annual Same-Store Portfolio to
be a useful measure in evaluating our financial performance and to
improve comparability between periods by including only properties owned
for those comparable periods.
DCT Industrial believes that net income (loss) attributable to common
stockholders, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings
measure. However, DCT Industrial considers funds from operations
("FFO), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts ("NAREIT), to be a useful supplemental, non-GAAP
measure of DCT Industrials operating performance.
NAREIT developed FFO as a relative measure of performance of an equity
REIT in order to recognize that the value of income-producing real
estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under
GAAP.
FFO is generally defined as net income attributable to common
stockholders, calculated in accordance with GAAP with the following
adjustments:
-
Add real estate-related depreciation and amortization;
-
Subtract gains from dispositions of real estate held for investment
purposes;
-
Add impairment losses on depreciable real estate and impairments of in
substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by
measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate
held by the unconsolidated joint ventures; and
-
Adjustments for the preceding items to derive DCT Industrials
proportionate share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures.
We also present FFO, as adjusted, which excludes hedge ineffectiveness,
certain severance costs, acquisition costs, debt modification costs and
impairment losses on properties which are not depreciable. We believe
that FFO, as adjusted, excluding hedge ineffectiveness, certain
severance costs, acquisition costs, debt modification costs and
impairment losses on non-depreciable real estate is useful supplemental
information regarding our operating performance as it provides a more
meaningful and consistent comparison of our operating performance and
allows investors to more easily compare our operating results.
Readers should note that FFO or FFO, as adjusted, captures neither the
changes in the value of DCT Industrials properties that result from use
or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing
commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of DCT
Industrials properties, all of which have real economic effect and
could materially impact DCT Industrials results from operations.
NAREITs definition of FFO is subject to interpretation, and
modifications to the NAREIT definition of FFO are common. Accordingly,
DCT Industrials FFO, as adjusted, may not be comparable to other REITs
FFO or FFO, as adjusted, should be considered only as a supplement to
net income (loss) as a measure of DCT Industrials performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
We make statements in this report that are considered "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, which
are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates,
"believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans,
"projects, "seeks, "should, "will, and variations of such words or
similar expressions and includes statements regarding our anticipated
yields. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the
safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this
statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.
These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our
plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are
based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we
have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations,
strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that
the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or
achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those
described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a
variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including,
without limitation: national, international, regional and local economic
conditions, the general level of interest rates and the availability of
capital; the competitive environment in which we operate; real estate
risks, including fluctuations in real estate values and the general
economic climate in local markets and competition for tenants in such
markets; decreased rental rates or increasing vacancy rates; defaults on
or non-renewal of leases by tenants; acquisition and development risks,
including failure of such acquisitions and development projects to
perform in accordance with projections; the timing of acquisitions,
dispositions and development; natural disasters such as fires, floods,
tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes; energy costs; the terms of
governmental regulations that affect us and interpretations of those
regulations, including the cost of compliance with those regulations,
changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property
tax rates; financing risks, including the risk that our cash flows from
operations may be insufficient to meet required payments of principal,
interest and other commitments; lack of or insufficient amounts of
insurance; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or
defending claims and any adverse outcomes; the consequences of future
terrorist attacks or civil unrest; environmental liabilities, including
costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary
remediation of contamination of properties presently owned or previously
owned by us; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the section
of our Form 10-K filed with the SEC and updated on Form 10-Q entitled
"Risk Factors. In addition, our current and continuing qualification as
a real estate investment trust, or REIT, involves the application of
highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of
1986, or the Code, and depends on our ability to meet the various
requirements imposed by the Code through actual operating results,
distribution levels and diversity of stock ownership. We assume no
obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
