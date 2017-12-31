DCT Industrial Trust® Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Prologis

DCT Industrial Trust® (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company, today announced that at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today, DCT Industrials stockholders approved the previously announced merger agreement with Prologis (NYSE: PLD).

Approximately 99.93 percent of voting DCT Industrial stockholders cast their votes in favor of the merger, representing approximately 86.85 percent of DCT Industrials outstanding common stock as of the record date for the special stockholder meeting. The final results will be available on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company later this week.

Upon completion of the transaction, DCT Industrial stockholders will receive 1.02 Prologis shares for each DCT share they own. The transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close on or around August 22, 2018, at which time DCT will be merged into Prologis and will no longer trade on the NYSE.

Advisors

BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor to DCT. J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP is serving as legal advisor to Prologis.

About DCT Industrial Trust®

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCTs actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned interests in approximately 74.0 million square feet of properties leased to approximately 830 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,000 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this report that are considered "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "projects, "seeks, "should, "will, and variations of such words or similar expressions and includes statements regarding our anticipated yields. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to the satisfaction of closing conditions to, and our ability to close, the transaction described herein, and other factors detailed in DCTs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005554/en/