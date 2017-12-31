DCT Industrial Trust® Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Prologis

DCT Industrial Trust® (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company, today
announced that at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today,
DCT Industrials stockholders approved the previously announced merger
agreement with Prologis (NYSE: PLD).
Approximately 99.93 percent of voting DCT Industrial stockholders cast
their votes in favor of the merger, representing approximately 86.85
percent of DCT Industrials outstanding common stock as of the record
date for the special stockholder meeting. The final results will be
available on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company later this week.
Upon completion of the transaction, DCT Industrial stockholders will
receive 1.02 Prologis shares for each DCT share they own. The
transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions and is
expected to close on or around August 22, 2018, at which time DCT will
be merged into Prologis and will no longer trade on the NYSE.
Advisors
BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin
Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor to DCT. J.P. Morgan is acting as
exclusive financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP is serving as legal
advisor to Prologis.
About DCT Industrial Trust®
DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing
in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of
bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand
distribution markets in the United States. DCTs actively-managed
portfolio is strategically located near population centers and
well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of June 30,
2018, the Company owned interests in approximately 74.0 million square
feet of properties leased to approximately 830 customers. DCT maintains
a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global
Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a
focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the
company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through
co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to
total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters)
in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a
diverse base of approximately 5,000 customers across two major
categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
Forward-Looking Statements
We make statements in this report that are considered "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, which
are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates,
"believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans,
"projects, "seeks, "should, "will, and variations of such words or
similar expressions and includes statements regarding our anticipated
yields. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the
safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this
statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.
These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our
plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are
based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we
have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations,
strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that
the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or
achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those
described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a
variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including,
without limitation, risks related to the satisfaction of closing
conditions to, and our ability to close, the transaction described
herein, and other factors detailed in DCTs filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
