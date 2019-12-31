Del Webb, the nations leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, broke ground on its third community in the Indianapolis market, Kimblewick by Del Webb. Located in the bustling suburb of Westfield, Kimblewick by Del Webb will contain nearly 500 ranch homes and a 13,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art clubhouse at build out.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005044/en/

Del Webb Breaks Ground on Third Indianapolis Community, Kimblewick (Photo: Business Wire)

"Opening in Spring 2021, Kimblewick by Del Webb is our first active adult community in the Westfield area and will include home designs from our consumer-inspired GenYou collection, each brand new to the Indianapolis market, said Scott Mairn, president of PulteGroups Indianapolis division. "With the combination of a great location, resort-style amenities, and well-designed floor plans with an abundance of included upgrades and features, this is the perfect place to call home.

The GenYou home designs, introduced less than a year ago after extensive research and consumer feedback, reflect the evolving needs and expectations of active adult living. The new plans emphasize greater openness around the homes main living triangle: the kitchen, café and gathering room. With practical features to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owners suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space. These innovative new designs focus on livability and flexibility, all for the way todays active adults want to experience their homes.

In addition to low-maintenance and new construction living, Kimblewick by Del Webb residents will enjoy life to the fullest with friends and neighbors at the communitys 13,000 sq. ft. clubhouse staffed by a Lifestyle Director who will facilitate activities and programming. With an anticipated completion in 2023, the amenity center will feature a movement studio and fitness center with full locker rooms and an indoor spa and pool, a simulation room for golf and other activities, prep kitchen, a large gathering area with coffee bar, and several craft and multipurpose rooms.

When the weather is nice, residents will enjoy venturing outside for walks with their furry friend along the communitys expansive four-mile trail system to the dog park, or a host of other outdoor activities, including an outside pool and kitchen, tennis and pickleball courts, yoga park, butterfly park or bocce ball, all tucked away in a scenic, wooded location.

Kimblewick by Del Webb is ideally located off Towne Road and 151st Street, with the south portion of the community off 146th Street. Residents are only a short drive to everyday retail including CVS, Kroger and Target, plus upscale dining and shopping at Clay Terrace. The community is also less than five miles to medical facilities and one mile to Wood Wind Golf Course.

Interested buyers are encouraged to join the VIP Interest List to receive updates about pricing, homesites, home designs, amenities and more. Del Webbs two other Indianapolis communities, Britton Falls in Fishers and Vandalia by Del Webb in Plainfield, have each experienced brisk sales and the same is expected at Kimblewick by Del Webb.

For more information, visit https://www.delwebb.com/kimblewick or call 317-559-8309.

