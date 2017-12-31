21.03.2018 21:24
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) (the "Company or "Devon Energy) today announced the consideration payable in connection with its previously announced tender offers (the "Tender Offers) to purchase for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of the securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes) that would not result in the aggregate amount that all holders of the Notes are entitled to receive, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, for their Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers, exceeding the Aggregate Maximum Repurchase Amount (as defined below). The Company amended the Tender Offers to increase the Aggregate Maximum Repurchase Amount from initially $1.0 billion to such aggregate amount necessary to pay the Total Consideration (as defined below) for all of the Eligible Notes (as defined below) validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offers as of the Early Tender Date (as defined below), which Total Consideration is equal to approximately $1.1 billion (as amended, the "Aggregate Maximum Repurchase Amount). All other terms of the Tender Offers and the related consent solicitations, as previously announced, remain unchanged. The Tender Offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement, dated March 7, 2018 (the "Offer to Purchase).

The table below sets forth the Total Consideration for the Notes with the two highest acceptance priority levels (the "Eligible Notes) that will be accepted for purchase.

                               

Title of
Security

   

CUSIP
Number

   

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

   

Acceptance
Priority
Level

   

U.S.
Treasury
Reference
Security

   

Bloomberg
Reference
Page

   

Fixed
Spread(a)

   

Early
Tender
Payment
(a)(b)

   

Total
Consideration
(a)(b)

7.875% debentures due 2031(c)     25179SAD2     $1,058,648,000     1     2.75% UST due 2/15/28     FIT1     + 140 bps     $30     $1,364.43
7.950% debentures due 2032(d)     251799AA0     $788,758,000     2     2.75% UST due 2/15/28     FIT1     + 140 bps     $30     $1,382.94
5.850% notes due 2025(d)     25179MAV5     $485,232,000     3     2.75% UST due 2/15/28     FIT1     + 60 bps     $30     (f)
5.600% notes due 2041(d)     25179MAL7     $1,250,000,000     4     2.75% UST due 11/15/47     FIT1     + 135 bps     $30     (f)
3.250% notes due 2022(d)(e)     25179MAP8     $1,000,000,000     5     2.625% UST due 2/28/23     FIT1     + 60 bps     $30     (f)
 
(a)   The Total Consideration was calculated on the basis of pricing for the U.S. Treasury Reference Security as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 21, 2018, and includes the applicable Fixed Spread and Early Tender Payment set forth in the table above.
 
(b) Per $1,000 principal amount.
 
(c) Issuer: Devon Financing Company, L.L.C.
 
(d) Issuer: Devon Energy Corporation.
 
(e) The 3.250% notes due 2022 are subject to a series tender cap of $250,000,000.
 
(f) Notes from such series will not be accepted for purchase by the Company.
 

The "Total Consideration listed in the table above for each $1,000 principal amount of the Eligible Notes was determined at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 21, 2018. Only holders of the Eligible Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw such Eligible Notes at or prior to the previously announced early tender date and time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 20, 2018 (the "Early Tender Date) are eligible to receive the Total Consideration for such Eligible Notes accepted for purchase.

The Company will accept for purchase all of the Eligible Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Since the Total Consideration payable with respect to such Eligible Notes will equal the Aggregate Maximum Repurchase Amount, none of the tendered Notes from any other series will be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Eligible Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the date the Company makes payment for such Eligible Notes, which date is anticipated to be March 22, 2018.

The Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 3, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated. Because the Tender Offers have been fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Date, holders who tender Notes after the Early Tender Date will not have any of their Notes accepted for purchase. Any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date, together with all Notes (other than the Eligible Notes) tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date, will be returned to the holders thereof as described in the Offer to Purchase.

Devon Energy will fund the Tender Offers with available cash, including cash generated from operations and the net proceeds from previously completed asset sales and financing transactions. The Tender Offers are being made to reduce the Companys outstanding debt, including the debt of its subsidiaries. After giving effect to the purchase by the Company of the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers, the Company estimates that its total cash interest expense will be reduced by approximately $64 million on an annualized basis.

Information Relating to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the Lead Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents for the Tender Offers and the related consent solicitations, and the Co-Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents are BMO Capital Markets Corp., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. Investors with questions regarding the Tender Offers or related consent solicitations may contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect), Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (800) 820-1653 (toll free) or (212) 538-1862 (collect) or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (866) 309-6316 (toll free) or (704) 410-4760 (collect). D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers and can be contacted at (800) 967-4617 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (collect).

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the Notes and the Tender Offers do not constitute offers to buy or the solicitation of offers to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offers or solicitations are unlawful. The full details of the Tender Offers and related consent solicitations are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because it contains important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., free of charge, by calling toll-free at (800) 967-4617 (bankers and brokers can call collect at (212) 269-5550) or emailing dvn@dfking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Companys ability to complete any of the Tender Offers and the related consent solicitations and reduce its outstanding indebtedness and the other risks identified in the Offer to Purchase, the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Devon

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon Energy operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash flow growth. For more information, visit www.devonenergy.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Devon Energy Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.03.18
Devon Energy erhöht Dividende (MyDividends)
22.02.18
Devon Energy (DVN) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
21.02.18
Why Devon Energy Corp.'s Stock Is Getting Pounded Today (MotleyFool)
21.02.18
Advance Auto Parts and Alphabet rise; Devon Energy drops (FOX Business)
21.02.18
Production Problems Caused Devon Energy Corp to Miss the Mark in Q4 (MotleyFool)
21.02.18
Devon Energy shares slide 6% after earnings miss, disappointing guidance (Market Watch)
21.02.18
LendingClub, Devon Energy, La-Z-Boy Inc and more - AFTER HOURS (Proactiveinvestors)
21.02.18
LendingClub, Devon Energy, La-Z-Boy Inc and more - AFTER HOURS (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Devon Energy News
RSS Feed
Devon Energy zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Devon Energy Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.02.2018Devon Energy NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.12.2017Devon Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
14.07.2017Devon Energy OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.06.2017Devon Energy NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.04.2017Devon Energy BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.12.2017Devon Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
14.07.2017Devon Energy OutperformBMO Capital Markets
13.04.2017Devon Energy BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.12.2016Devon Energy BuySeaport Global Securities
11.07.2016Devon Energy Focus StockScotia Howard Weil
06.02.2018Devon Energy NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
21.06.2017Devon Energy NeutralSeaport Global Securities
10.08.2015Devon Energy Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.06.2015Devon Energy PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
18.02.2015Devon Energy NeutralUBS AG
08.12.2015Devon Energy SellUBS AG
06.10.2009Devon Energy underperformCredit Suisse Group
12.12.2005Devon Energy underperformSanford C. Bernstein & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Devon Energy Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Devon Energy News

09.03.18Devon Energy erhöht Dividende
21.02.18LendingClub. Devon Energy. La-Z-Boy Inc and more - AFTER HOURS
21.02.18LendingClub. Devon Energy. La-Z-Boy Inc and more - AFTER HOURS
21.02.18Devon Energy shares slide 6% after earnings miss. disappointing guidance
21.02.18Why Devon Energy Corp.'s Stock Is Getting Pounded Today
22.02.18Devon Energy (DVN) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
21.02.18Advance Auto Parts and Alphabet rise; Devon Energy drops
21.02.18Production Problems Caused Devon Energy Corp to Miss the Mark in Q4
Weitere Devon Energy News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum steigende Zinsen beim Vermögensaufbau nicht helfen
Facebook, entfreundet? So reagieren die wikifolio-Trader auf den Datenskandal
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  SDAX im Fokus, Rational mit Wachstumspotenzial
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT PRIME QUANTS
Ölpreise steigen gegen den Trend
UBS: Adidas AG - Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch
Vontobel: Swiss Market Index im Fokus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Devon Energy-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Devon Energy Peer Group News

20.03.18How Will Exxon Mobil Perform In 2018?
20.03.18The Worst Mistake ExxonMobil Investors Can Make Right Now
20.03.18The Worst Mistake ExxonMobil Investors Can Make Right Now
19.03.18Is Apache Corp. a Buy?
15.03.18ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC hebt ExxonMobil auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 82.50 US-Dollar
15.03.18What’s new in Apache Spark? Low-latency streaming and Kubernetes
10.03.18Cramer's lightning round: I screwed up on Apache and won't stop you from selling
09.03.18MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street feiert US-Arbeitsmarktbericht
09.03.18S.Africa's competition watchdog approves Sinopec. Chevron deal
07.03.18MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street nach Hoffen und Bangen uneinheitlich

News von

Verkommt die Deutsche Bank zum Dauersanierungsfall?
Warum Bier auf einmal teurer geworden ist
Hatten P&R-Anleger Pech  oder wurden sie übers Ohr gehauen?
Herr Yi, Pekings neuer Notenbanker, hat viel zu tun
Mit diesem Deal düpiert Putin den Westen

News von

Der große Dividendencheck: Bei diesen deutschen Aktien sahnen Anleger richtig ab
Steinhoff-Aktie: Krisen-Möbelkonzern will zum Abbau von Schulden alle Optionen prüfen
DAX: Mini-Stabilisierung - aber wie lange?
Facebook-Aktie nach dem Kursrutsch: Wie es jetzt weitergeht
Deutsche Bank-Aktie minus sieben Prozent: Anleger fürchten schwache Quartalsbilanz

News von

Die Bargeld-Entwicklung in Deutschland stellt selbst Experten vor Rätsel
Der Brexit wird für die Wirtschaft nicht so schlimm wie befürchtet, sagt ein Ökonom
Bitcoin: Mastercard will sich Kryptowährungen näher anschauen
Google-Deutschland-Chef: "Deutschland braucht sehr viel mehr als Glasfasernetze"
Neues Konto: Eine kaum bekannte Methode erleichtert Ihnen den Wechsel der Bank enorm

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unverändert -- Dow etwas leichter -- Fed hebt Leitzins an -- Deutsche Bank mit Gegenwind im Investmentbanking -- BMW, DWS, Bayer, Monsanto, Facebook, Tesla, E.ON im Fokus

Dropbox erhöht Preisspanne vor Börsengang. UBS legt US-Rechtsfall mit Zahlung von 230 Millionen Dollar bei. Dürr will Gratisaktien ausgeben. Paul Singers Hedgefonds mischt im Kampf um britischen GKN-Konzern mit. Lufthansa verhandelt weiter mit Lauda. Porsche zahlt Mitarbeitern 9.656 Euro zusätzlich. USA erwägen auch Zoll-Ausnahmen für EU und Australien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
KW 11: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Jens Spahn ist für seine Äußerung, mit Hartz IV habe "jeder das, was er zum Leben braucht", in die Kritik geraten. Stimmen Sie dem Gesundheitsminister zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:10 Uhr
DAX schließt unverändert -- Dow etwas leichter -- Fed hebt Leitzins an -- Deutsche Bank mit Gegenwind im Investmentbanking -- BMW, DWS, Bayer, Monsanto, Facebook, Tesla, E.ON im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:15 Uhr
Broker-Vergleich: Welcher Broker bietet Top-Konditionen?
Ausland
21:16 Uhr
Aktionäre stimmen Milliarden-Vergütungsplan für Tesla-Chef Musk zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GeelyA0CACX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400