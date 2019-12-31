finanzen.net
19.02.2020 13:00

Dexcom and Insulet Announce Commercial Agreement to Integrate the Dexcom G6 and Future G7 CGM into Insulets Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery System

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), have announced a global commercialization agreement to combine current and future DexCom continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM) with Insulets trusted tubeless insulin delivery Pod into the Omnipod Horizon System for automated insulin delivery, currently in pivotal trial. Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, the Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System will use sensor values from the Dexcom G6 and next generation G7 CGM systems to predict glucose levels into the future and automatically adjust the insulin dose required to help reduce the occurrence of blood glucose highs and lows.

"Everyone at Dexcom is excited to be in the final stages of integrating Dexcom CGM technology into the Omnipod Horizon System," said Kevin Sayer, executive chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "This system will bring together the demonstrated accuracy of Dexcom CGM with Omnipods tubeless insulin delivery Pod which provides a simple user experience and freedom from injections and tubes. It will be a truly transformative, automated insulin delivery system giving more options to people with diabetes.

"This agreement with Dexcom represents an incredible milestone for our two organizations in realizing the benefits of interoperability, said Shacey Petrovic, president and CEO of Insulet. "The ability to integrate with new innovation efficiently will offer consumers the latest and greatest in Pod and sensor technology, while providing the freedom of choice so they can live life to the fullest.

The Omnipod Horizon System will combine market leading technologies into one integrated system consisting of the Omnipod tubeless insulin delivery Pod, the Dexcom CGM, and for the first time, an insulin pump controlled by the convenience of ones personal smartphone.

With Dexcom CGM integration, the Omnipod Horizon System requires no fingersticks* for blood glucose measurement or CGM calibration and will feature an extended 10-day sensor wear, acetaminophen blocking, and the ability to share real-time CGM data with up to 10 followers with the Dexcom Follow mobile app. In addition to the added benefit of automated insulin delivery, the system will also provide the same proven lifestyle benefits of the current Omnipod System, including no tubes, waterproof§, and up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery to make it easy to stay connected and avoid disruption of insulin delivery during routine activities like exercising and bathing.

This agreement builds on Dexcom and Insulets previously announced integration efforts and formalizes plans to commercially launch the Omnipod Horizon System, expected to occur in the second half of 2020.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

© 2020 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom Follow are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

About Insulet Corporation

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

© 2020 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, DASH and Horizon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved.

* If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations or youre taking over the recommended maximum dosage amount of 1000mg of acetaminophen every 6 hours, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

G6 readings can be used to make diabetes treatment decisions when taking up to a maximum acetaminophen dose of 1,000mg every 6 hours. Taking a higher dose may affect the G6 readings.

Separate Follow App required.

§The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The PDM is not waterproof.

