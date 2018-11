DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on DexCom at the following upcoming investor conference:

Steven Pacelli, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development and Matthew Dolan, Vice President, Corporate Development will present an update on the company at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, November, 28, 2018 at 9:30am (ET). The presentation, which will occur live at the Lotte New York Palace, will be concurrently webcast.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by patients and by healthcare providers in the hospital.

