DFI Retail Group and Holland & Barrett to Partner to Redefine Wellness Across Asia



EQS Newswire / 04/06/2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Wer­bung Wer­bung Multi-year partnership brings trusted, science-led wellness solutions to Guardian and Mannings customers across the region.

DFI Retail Group (DFI) and leading UK health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett (H&B) today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to expand access to trusted, preventive health and wellness solutions across Asia.



Andrew Wong, CEO, Health & Beauty, DFI Retail Group, and Gordon Farquhar, International Managing Director, Holland & Barrett, at the partnership signing ceremony.

The partnership combines Holland & Barrett's 155-year heritage in wellness and science-led product innovation with DFI's regional retail scale and deep customer insights, delivered through its health and beauty brands Guardian and Mannings.



The launch comes as Asian consumers increasingly seek preventive, personalised and evidence-based approaches to wellbeing. Together, DFI and H&B aim to redefine accessible and trusted wellness retail in the region by integrating high-quality products with expert guidance through trusted channels.



Gordon Farquhar, International Managing Director, Holland & Barrett, said: "For more than 155 years, Holland & Barrett has helped customers take a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing through trusted products, science-led innovation and expert guidance. As demand for wellness continues to grow across Asia, we are delighted to partner with DFI to bring our heritage and trusted wellness solutions to millions more consumers across the region. By combining Holland & Barrett's wellness expertise with DFI's strong retail presence and local market insight, we have an exciting opportunity to make trusted, science-led wellness solutions more accessible and relevant to everyday life across Asia."



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 –and leading UK health and wellness retailertoday announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to expand access to trusted, preventive health and wellness solutions across Asia.The partnership combines Holland & Barrett's 155-year heritage in wellness and science-led product innovation with DFI's regional retail scale and deep customer insights, delivered through its health and beauty brands Guardian and Mannings.The launch comes as Asian consumers increasingly seek preventive, personalised and evidence-based approaches to wellbeing. Together, DFI and H&B aim to redefine accessible and trusted wellness retail in the region by integrating high-quality products with expert guidance through trusted channels., said: "For more than 155 years, Holland & Barrett has helped customers take a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing through trusted products, science-led innovation and expert guidance. As demand for wellness continues to grow across Asia, we are delighted to partner with DFI to bring our heritage and trusted wellness solutions to millions more consumers across the region. By combining Holland & Barrett's wellness expertise with DFI's strong retail presence and local market insight, we have an exciting opportunity to make trusted, science-led wellness solutions more accessible and relevant to everyday life across Asia." A regional partnership with cross-border ambition



Under this exclusive agreement, DFI will serve as H&B's distribution partner across several markets in Asia, starting with Singapore and Hong Kong, with rights for distribution across the wider region over the coming years.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in H&B's international expansion strategy and reinforces DFI's long-term ambition to become Asia's Trusted Advisor for Wellness by delivering more holistic and personalised wellness solutions to customers across the region.



Andrew Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Health & Beauty, DFI Retail Group, said: "This partnership is a pivotal step in our journey to deepen our position as the Trusted Advisor for Wellness across Asia. As our customers increasingly seek holistic and personalised wellness solutions, Holland & Barrett's heritage expertise and science-led capabilities perfectly complement our mission to deliver the right expertise and experience in our stores. We are excited to empower our customers throughout their wellness journeys."



Elevating customer experience



Customers can expect a curated range of science-led wellness products, including H&B's vitamins and supplements and nutritional solutions focused on areas such as immunity, gut health, sleep, beauty-from-within, and healthy ageing.



The products will be available in-store and online, alongside personalised health guidance supported by professional in-store advice, and technology-enabled wellness services, including AI-powered skin and scalp assessments provided by Guardian and Mannings.



This partnership also reflects DFI's continued commitment to creating more connected and personalised retail wellness experiences, with technology-enabled services expected to expand across approximately 25 per cent of Mannings and Guardian stores in Asia.



Lucy Hughes, Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore, said: "This partnership between Holland & Barrett and DFI Retail Group is a compelling example of what is possible when trusted institutions from the UK and Singapore come together. Singapore is one of the UK's closest and most valued partners in Asia, and collaborations like this - bringing together British brand heritage with DFI's outstanding regional expertise - reflect the genuine depth of that relationship. I warmly congratulate both organisations on this milestone."



Rhiannon Harries, Deputy Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific (Southeast Asia), said, "Holland & Barrett's new partnership with DFI Group marks a growing ambition from UK businesses to export to and grow in Southeast Asia. Our trade relationship with the region is worth over £62 billion – an increase of over 17 per cent from the previous year – highlighting the strong momentum and opportunities available. I look forward to seeing even more UK companies thrive in Singapore and across the wider region."



Now live in Singapore



The partnership officially launched in Singapore this month, with H&B products available through selected Guardian Singapore stores and the Guardian Singapore app.



Additional market launches across Asia will be rolled out in phases over the coming years.

Under this exclusive agreement, DFI will serve as H&B's distribution partner across several markets in Asia, starting with Singapore and Hong Kong, with rights for distribution across the wider region over the coming years.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in H&B's international expansion strategy and reinforces DFI's long-term ambition to become Asia's Trusted Advisor for Wellness by delivering more holistic and personalised wellness solutions to customers across the region., said: "This partnership is a pivotal step in our journey to deepen our position as the Trusted Advisor for Wellness across Asia. As our customers increasingly seek holistic and personalised wellness solutions, Holland & Barrett's heritage expertise and science-led capabilities perfectly complement our mission to deliver the right expertise and experience in our stores. We are excited to empower our customers throughout their wellness journeys."Customers can expect a curated range of science-led wellness products, including H&B's vitamins and supplements and nutritional solutions focused on areas such as immunity, gut health, sleep, beauty-from-within, and healthy ageing.The products will be available in-store and online, alongside personalised health guidance supported by professional in-store advice, and technology-enabled wellness services, including AI-powered skin and scalp assessments provided by Guardian and Mannings.This partnership also reflects DFI's continued commitment to creating more connected and personalised retail wellness experiences, with technology-enabled services expected to expand across approximately 25 per cent of Mannings and Guardian stores in Asia.said: "This partnership between Holland & Barrett and DFI Retail Group is a compelling example of what is possible when trusted institutions from the UK and Singapore come together. Singapore is one of the UK's closest and most valued partners in Asia, and collaborations like this - bringing together British brand heritage with DFI's outstanding regional expertise - reflect the genuine depth of that relationship. I warmly congratulate both organisations on this milestone."said, "Holland & Barrett's new partnership with DFI Group marks a growing ambition from UK businesses to export to and grow in Southeast Asia. Our trade relationship with the region is worth over £62 billion – an increase of over 17 per cent from the previous year – highlighting the strong momentum and opportunities available. I look forward to seeing even more UK companies thrive in Singapore and across the wider region."The partnership officially launched in Singapore this month, with H&B products available through selected Guardian Singapore stores and the Guardian Singapore app.Additional market launches across Asia will be rolled out in phases over the coming years.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. As at 31 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated 7,580 outlets and employed more than 79,000 people across 12 markets.



The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.



DFI Retail Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.



Holland & Barrett Holland & Barrett is a leading international health and wellness retailer, focused on making health and wellness a way of life through accessible, science-led solutions. Established in 1870, the business has been trusted for over 155 years and today operates more than 1,000 stores across 22 countries, alongside a rapidly growing digital platform serving millions of customers. As the health landscape shifts towards prevention - and with increasing consumer exposure to conflicting health information - Holland & Barrett is evolving into a holistic health and wellness partner, helping customers proactively manage their wellbeing through evidence-based products, personalised advice and integrated digital tools. The company offers a broad range of vitamins, supplements, specialist foods, sports nutrition and natural beauty products, supported by significant investment in own-brand innovation, diagnostics and technology-enabled wellness services. Holland & Barrett's colleagues are trained through its 'Qualified to Advise' programme, enabling them to deliver trusted, personalised guidance both in store and online. With three consecutive years of double-digit growth and continued investment across technology, supply chain and stores, Holland & Barrett is building a scalable, omnichannel model designed to deliver better long-term health outcomes and sustainable business growth.





News Source: DFI Retail Group

Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Guardian #Mannings #Holland&BarrettThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.DFI Retail Group is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. As at 31 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated 7,580 outlets and employed more than 79,000 people across 12 markets.The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.DFI Retail Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.Holland & Barrett is a leading international health and wellness retailer, focused on making health and wellness a way of life through accessible, science-led solutions. Established in 1870, the business has been trusted for over 155 years and today operates more than 1,000 stores across 22 countries, alongside a rapidly growing digital platform serving millions of customers. As the health landscape shifts towards prevention - and with increasing consumer exposure to conflicting health information - Holland & Barrett is evolving into a holistic health and wellness partner, helping customers proactively manage their wellbeing through evidence-based products, personalised advice and integrated digital tools. The company offers a broad range of vitamins, supplements, specialist foods, sports nutrition and natural beauty products, supported by significant investment in own-brand innovation, diagnostics and technology-enabled wellness services. Holland & Barrett's colleagues are trained through its 'Qualified to Advise' programme, enabling them to deliver trusted, personalised guidance both in store and online. With three consecutive years of double-digit growth and continued investment across technology, supply chain and stores, Holland & Barrett is building a scalable, omnichannel model designed to deliver better long-term health outcomes and sustainable business growth.News Source: DFI Retail Group 04/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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