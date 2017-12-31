DGAP-Ad-hoc: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

14 March 2018, Luxembourg / Zwanenburg, Netherlands. 3W Power S.A. (ISIN LU1072910919, 3W9K), the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group, announced today that no noteholder has filed a legal challenge against any of the restructuring resolutions made by noteholders of its two corporate bonds (ISIN: DE000A1ZJZB9 and ISIN: DE000A1Z9U50) on 25 January 2018. The Company will therefore immediately proceed with the implementation of its restructuring plan and will convene an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to seek formal shareholders' approval of the restructuring plan in compliance with statutory requirements. As of now, approx. 38% of the shareholders committed to participate in the extraordinary general meeting and to vote in favour of the company's restructuring plan.

The extraordinary general meeting will take place on 17 April 2018, at 11:00 am CEST at:

Alvisse Parc Hotel

120 Route d'Echternach

1453 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9 / ISIN LU1072910919), based in Luxembourg, is the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K). AEG Power Solutions is a leading provider of UPS systems and power electronic solutions for industrial, commercial, renewable and distributed energy markets throughout the world with main sites in France, Spain, Germany, Singapore and China, with further direct 14 sales and service offices worldwide.

