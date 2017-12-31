DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Takeover

HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh acquires Green Chef Corporation



Berlin, 20 March 2018 - US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE ("Company"), the world's leading meal kit company, have entered today with the consent of the Company's management and supervisory board into an agreement on the basis of which one of these US subsidiaries will acquire all shares in Green Chef Corporation. Green Chef Corporation is an American competitor that provides meal kits with organic ingredients.

The acquisition of Green Chef Corporation is expected to contribute approx. USD 15 million per quarter to the Company's revenues starting in the second quarter of 2018 and to decrease the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin ("AEBITDA Margin") by approx. 2% points per quarter in 2018 (starting in the second quarter of 2018) and to be broadly neutral to AEBITDA Margin in 2019. The closing of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent, but the closing of the transaction is expected to occur shortly.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world's leading meal kit company, operating in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland and Canada. HelloFresh delivered 39.5 million meals in the 3-month period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017 to 1.45 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in November 2011 in Berlin and went public in November 2017 at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney and Toronto.

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of HelloFresh SE (the "Company"), the HelloFresh group or the industry in which the HelloFresh group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth for products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.