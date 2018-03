DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Positive pre-tax result - PANTAFLIX announces preliminary figures for 2017



Munich, 19 March 2018 - PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) achieved a total output of EUR 41.5 million in FY 2017 (previous year: EUR 15.6 million) according to preliminary and unaudited figures. Compared to the previous year this represents an increase of around 166%. Ongoing film and series production assignments (e.g. You are Wanted - Season 2) in the amount of EUR 10.8 million came in addition to sales (including other operating income) of EUR 30.4 million. These extremely successful business developments led to a preliminary operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 17.7 million in FY 2017 (previous year: EUR 9.2 million). Thus, PANTAFLIX AG generated a positive pre-tax result (EBT) of EUR 2.3 million in the past fiscal year. Compared to the previous year, this represents an increase of EUR 4.0 million.

The audited results will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website in conjunction with the publication of the 2017 Annual Report on 26 April 2018.

