05.04.2018 12:04
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: PNE WIND AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3
DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG PUBLISHES SECURITIES PROSPECTUS FOR A CORPORATE BOND

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Bond
PNE WIND AG PUBLISHES SECURITIES PROSPECTUS FOR A CORPORATE BOND

05-Apr-2018 / 12:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE WIND AG
according to Art. 17 EU-Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
(ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2)

PNE WIND AG PUBLISHES SECURITIES PROSPECTUS FOR A CORPORATE BOND

Cuxhaven, April 5, 2018 - Today the Managing Board of PNE WIND AG resolved - with the approval of the Supervisory Board - upon the issuance of a corporate bond in the second quarter of 2018 in an estimated amount of EUR 50 million (ISIN DE000A2LQ3M9). Furthermore, today the Luxemburg Financial Services Supervision (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - "CSSF") approved the securities prospectus, which is necessary for the issuance of this bond. This issuance is accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and M.M. Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA. It is planned to trade the bond on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The corporate bond, which is divided into bearer bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each, covers a period from 2. May 2018 to 2. May 2023. The interest rate will be in the interest margin between 4.00% and 4.75% and it is expected that the definitive rate will be fixed on 25. April 2018. The bearer bonds will be publicly offered in Germany and Luxemburg and can be subscribed for an offer period from 24. April 2018 to 25. April 2018 via the subscribe function of Deutsche Börse AG. Institutional Investors may subscribe directly via IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA. Additionally there will be an exchange offer and an extra purchase offer to the bondholders of the PNE corporate bond 2013/2018 (ISIN DE000A1R0741), which expires 1. June 2018. The exchange offer will run from 6. April 2018 to 20. April 2018. Further details can be seen from the securities prospectus.

The aim of the measure is the partial financing of a new European wind park portfolio, the financing of investments to broaden the value chain as well as for the further general organic and inorganic growth of PNE WIND AG. Furthermore, the corporate bond shall be used to refinance partially the repayment of the corporate bond 2013/2018, which expires 1. June 2018.

Contacts for enquiries


PNE WIND AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 718 - 453
rainer.heinsohn(at)pnewind.com
PNE WIND AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 87933 - 114
christopher.rodler(at)pnewind.com

 

05-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE WIND AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnewind.com
Internet: http://www.pnewind.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

671675  05-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=671675&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu PNE WIND AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:04 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: PNE WIND AG (EQS Group)
12:04 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: PNE WIND AG (EQS Group)
12:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG veröffentlicht Wertpapierprospekt für Anleiheemission (dpa-afx)
28.03.18
PNE Wind im Sog von Nordex – spekulative Nachkaufchance? (Der Aktionär)
28.03.18
PNE Wind sieht sich trotz Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch auf Kurs (dpa-afx)
28.03.18
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG (EQS Group)
28.03.18
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG (EQS Group)
28.03.18
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG mit positiver Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PNE WIND News
RSS Feed
PNE WIND zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PNE WIND AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.04.2018PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
23.11.2017PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
14.08.2017PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
11.05.2017PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
03.04.2017PNE WIND HaltenSMC Research
04.04.2018PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
23.11.2017PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
14.08.2017PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
11.05.2017PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
20.01.2017PNE WIND KaufenSMC Research
03.04.2017PNE WIND HaltenSMC Research
15.08.2012PNE WIND holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
09.05.2012PNE WIND holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
27.03.2012PNE WIND holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
12.01.2010PNE WIND unangetastet im Depot lassenHot Stocks Europe
08.06.2005Plambeck zu hohes RisikoBetaFaktor.info
01.06.2005Plambeck Neue Energien DowngradeFirst Berlin

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PNE WIND AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu PNE WIND

alle Videos

Meistgelesene PNE WIND News

28.03.18PNE Wind im Sog von Nordex – spekulative Nachkaufchance?
28.03.18PNE Wind sieht sich trotz Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch auf Kurs
21.03.18PNE Wind kündigt Dividende an
22.03.18PNE Wind: Dividende für 2017 – Neuausrichtung schürt Kursfantasie
28.03.18DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG
21.03.18DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: Dividende für 2017 vorgeschlagen
28.03.18DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG mit positiver Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2018
20.03.18DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PNE WIND AG
21.03.18DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG: Vorschlag für Dividende auf Basis des positiven Geschäftsergebnisses 2017
21.03.18DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG
Weitere PNE WIND News
Anzeige

Inside

HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Risiko richtig managen!
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Support-Zone weiterhin verteidigt
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Larry Kudlow entfacht frische Kauflaune
ING Markets: DAX - Tiefschlag tapfer weggesteckt
UBS: DAX - Starke Intraday-Erholung stimmt positiv
DZ BANK  DAX: Kampf um Schlüsselunterstützung setzt sich fort
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Signale der Entspannung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PNE WIND-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

PNE WIND Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kosten, Daten, Strafen  Das Mietfahrrad-Dossier
Wenn der türkische Protektionismus mal nicht nach hinten losgeht
Dieser Milliardenzuschuss der GroKo macht Wohnen noch teurer
Es ist durchaus Fantasie in dieser Aktie Spotify
Um 17.09 Uhr besiegte mich die Dummheit von Amazon und Hermes

News von

Familien-Unternehmen: Warum sie so gut sind, wo Anleger zugreifen können
DAX: Seitwärts bis abwärts
Daimler: Wie hellt strahlt die Aktie mit Stern?
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Studie: Die Bundesregierung sorgt dafür, dass viele Immobilien bald noch teurer werden
Neue Funktion zeigt, wer Zugriff auf Facebook-Profile hat - das Ergebnis ist unheimlich
Ex-"Höhle der Löwen"-Juror Jochen Schweizer erklärt, was einen guten Bewerber auszeichnet
Dieser gravierende Fehler beim Sparen könnten Deutsche um ihr Vermögen bringen
Mit diesen Tricks versuchen Stromanbieter, Kunden um ihr Geld zu bringen

Heute im Fokus

DAX & Co mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Leisere Töne aus den USA: Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus

Geht der Bullenmarkt weiter? Europas Top-Banken legen kräftig zu - US-Konkurrenz dennoch stärker. Ex-METRO-Manager Muller wird neuer Chef von Ahold Delhaize. Godewind-Aktien unter Ausgabepreis. Bitcoin Foundation: Es gibt eine Blase - jedoch nicht am Krypto-Markt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:15 Uhr
DAX & Co mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Leisere Töne aus den USA: Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus
Sonstiges
12:12 Uhr
Nur für kurze Zeit: Abo im Wert von 159 € geschenkt
Aktie im Fokus
12:20 Uhr
Boom im deutschen Elektroauto-Markt: Aber Tesla bleibt auf der Strecke
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
SpotifyA2JEGN
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400