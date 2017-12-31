11.03.2018 01:16
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: RWE AG St.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE and E.ON reach agreement in principle on sale of 76.8 per cent innogy stake via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE and E.ON reach agreement in principle on sale of 76.8 per cent innogy stake via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

11-March-2018 / 01:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 11.03.2018. RWE and E.ON reached an agreement in principle according to which RWE shall sell it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy SE to E.ON SE. Binding agreements have not yet been concluded. The sale will be performed via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities and participations.
 
In exchange for it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy, RWE would receive a 16.67 per cent participation in E.ON. The shares would be issued by E.ON by way of a 20 per cent capital increase against contribution in kind under the existing authorizations. In addition, RWE would - after E.ON has gained control over innogy - get substantially all of E.ONs renewables business including the economic benefits as of 1.1.2018.
 
The same would apply to the entire innogy renewables business and innogy's gas storage business as well as innogy's participation in the Austrian utility Kelag. Further, RWE would receive the minority interests currently held by E.ON's subsidiary PreussenElektra in the RWE-operated nuclear power plants Gundremmingen and Emsland. Finally, the agreement would provide for a EUR 1.5 billion cash payment from RWE to E.ON.
 
In this transaction, RWE's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy would be valued with EUR 40.00 per share including the expected dividends of EUR 3.24 per share in total for the fiscal years 2017 (to be paid in 2018) and 2018 (to be paid in 2019), which RWE would still receive until the expected closing of the transaction.
 
E.ON would make a voluntary public takeover offer in cash to the minority shareholders of innogy. As per today, the offer would sum up to a total value of EUR 40.00 per share. The total value would consist of an offer price per share amounting to EUR 36.76 plus expected dividends per share for of the fiscal years 2017 and 2018 amounting to EUR 3.24 in total, which innogy shareholders would still receive. In case the takeover offer would be completed before innogy's annual general meeting which resolves on the dividend for fiscal 2018, E.ON's offer would be increased accordingly in order to meet the total value. RWE would not participate in this offer.
 
Following completion of the transaction, RWE would combine ownership of the renewables businesses of E.ON and innogy to create a leading European utility for renewables and security of supply with a broadly diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional generation assets, which would be linked via our existing trading business. 
 
Boards of both companies still need to approve the transaction. For the closing of the transaction additional conditions would need to be fulfilled. In particular, antitrust and regulatory approvals would be necessary.
 
Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

11-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Huyssenallee 2
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-12-15025
Fax: +49 (0)201-12-15265
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

662479  11-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662479&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen
Anzeige

Aktuelle Zertifikate von

NameTypWKNHebel
WAVE Unlimited auf RWE St
Put
DM9XXJ
6,81
WAVE Unlimited auf RWE St
Call
DS1Z9J
7,73

Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01:16 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: RWE AG St. (EQS Group)
01:16 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: RWE AG St. (EQS Group)
01:15 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE und E.ON erzielen Grundsatzeinigung über den Verkauf der 76,8 %igen Beteiligung an innogy im Rahmen eines weitreichen... (dpa-afx)
08.03.18
Bergbaubehörde: Hambach-Entscheidung bis Ende März (dpa-afx)
07.03.18
Energieversorger: RWE-Kommunen gegen Verkauf von Innogy-Mehrheit (Handelsblatt)
07.03.18
RWE-Aktie nach dem Kurssprung: Wie es jetzt weiter geht (Börse Online)
07.03.18
Citi: RWE-Chart überrascht positiv! (finanzen.net)
07.03.18
Citi: RWE - RWE-Chart überrascht positiv! (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RWE News
RSS Feed
RWE zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RWE AG St.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2018RWE buyUBS AG
28.02.2018RWE Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.2018RWE buyCommerzbank AG
20.02.2018RWE Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.2018RWE UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
02.03.2018RWE buyUBS AG
28.02.2018RWE Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.2018RWE buyCommerzbank AG
20.02.2018RWE Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.02.2018RWE Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.2018RWE HoldHSBC
13.02.2018RWE Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
30.01.2018RWE Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
30.01.2018RWE HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.01.2018RWE HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
20.02.2018RWE UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
16.11.2017RWE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
14.11.2017RWE ReduceCommerzbank AG
21.09.2017RWE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
19.09.2017RWE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RWE AG St. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu RWE

alle Videos

Meistgelesene RWE News

14.02.18Aktien von RWE und E.ON stabilisieren sich nach dreimonatigem Kursrutsch
22.02.18E.on vs RWE: Das ist der Favorit
19.02.18RWE-Aktien im Vorwärtsgang - Goldman: Mittelzufluss unterschätzt
28.02.18Tipp des Tages: Discount-Call auf RWE
19.02.18RWE: Die Zukunft ist gesichert
15.02.18RWE lässt sich nicht mehr durch Standard & Poor´s bewerten
07.03.18Citi: RWE-Chart überrascht positiv!
05.03.18RWE erschüttert von Säureanschlag auf Finanzvorstand der Ökostromtochter
15.02.18RWE-Aktie auf Erholungskurs: Wie es jetzt weitergeht
15.02.18RWE-Tochter: Innogy weist Bericht über neue Belastungen zurück
Weitere RWE News
Anzeige

Inside

Bis zum 18. Lebensjahr kostet ein Kind monatlich im Schnitt zwischen 650 und 700 Euro - jetzt vorsorgen!
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Zweiter Neustart
DZ BANK  Infineon: Smarte Chips für eine smarte Welt
Es wird geprüft!
UBS: Bayer AG - Erholung eröffnet kurzfristig weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
HSBC: Apple, Amazon und Alibaba mit Aussicht auf Bonus?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur RWE-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

RWE Peer Group News

01:15 UhrDGAP-Ad hoc: E.ON SE
01:15 UhrDGAP-Ad hoc: E.ON SE
01:14 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: E.ON erzielt grundsätzliche Einigung mit RWE über den Erwerb von innogy im Rahmen eines weitreichenden Tauschs von Geschäftsaktivitäten
10.03.18German utility Eon in talks for €20bn deal for Innogy
10.03.18Milliarden-Deal: Megafusion auf dem Energiemarkt: Eon will Innogy übernehmen
09.03.18NACHBÖRSE (22:00)/XDAX +0.2% auf 12.373 Pkt - Airbus gesucht
09.03.18Tarifeinigung beim Energiekonzern Eon
09.03.18Verdi und Eon einigen sich in Tarifstreit
09.03.18Moody's stuft Eni-Rating hoch
09.03.18Energieunternehmen MVV profitiert von leicht kälterem Winter

News von

Durch Fusion von Deutscher Bank und Postbank fallen 6000 Stellen weg
Jetzt einen Diesel kaufen? Ja, klar!
Wenn das Eigenheim im Grünen zur Last wird
Erdogan zahlt für seine Allmacht einen hohen Preis
Ich kann jederzeit nachschauen, was auf seinem Konto los ist

News von

Evotec-Aktie vor dem Ausbruch nach oben: Wie weit das Papier jetzt laufen kann
Investoren greifen bei Siemens-Healthineers kräftig zu - Papiere bei L&S über 36 Euro
Wie steht es um Tesla, Mr. Dax?
28 ganz persönliche Tipps für 2018 - Die Empfehlungen der BO-Redaktion
Diese fünf Pharma-Aktien haben noch viel Luft nach oben

News von

Ex-Personalchef von Google verrät, nach welchen 4 Kriterien das Unternehmen gute Mitarbeiter auswählt
Eine Grafik zeigt, wie gefährlich China 2018 für Europas Wirtschaft wird
Studie: Aldi und Lidl haben einen entscheidenden Vorteil gegenüber Edeka und Rewe
Elon Musk trifft 12 Vorhersagen über die Zukunft der Menschheit, die Sie lesen sollten
Karrierecoach der DAX-Unternehmen erklärt: Das unterscheidet außergewöhnliche von mittelmäßigen Mitarbeitern

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börse schließt im Plus -- US-Präsident Trump verhängt Strafzölle auf Stahl und Aluminium -- Erste Tesla-Semis sind unterwegs -- BVB im Fokus

Moody's stuft Eni-Rating hoch. Elon Musk stellt sich bei Importzöllen auf die Seite von Trump. Ticketpreis-Entwicklung lastet schwer auf Lufthansa-Aktie. Broadcom will Sorgen von US-Behörde bei QUALCOMM-Übernahme ausräumen. Trumps Strafzölle lassen Stahl- und Alu-Aktien wenig beeindruckt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
KW 9: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09.03.18
DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börse schließt im Plus -- US-Präsident Trump verhängt Strafzölle auf Stahl und Aluminium -- Erste Tesla-Semis sind unterwegs -- BVB im Fokus
Sonstiges
10.03.18
Litecoin kaufen - das sind die Möglichkeiten
Steuern
01:00 Uhr
Abschied vom billigen Geld: Achtung, Bauzinsen steigen!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400
AlibabaA117ME
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Netflix Inc.552484
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Lufthansa AG823212
EVOTEC AG566480
adidas AGA1EWWW